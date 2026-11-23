HYDERABAD: With traffic congestion worsening across the city, the GHMC has initiated steps to develop an AI-powered Intelligent Traffic Management System (CURE-ITMS) covering 429 traffic signal locations across the Greater Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri municipal corporations.

The GHMC has entrusted the Department of Electrical Engineering, University College of Engineering, Osmania University, with preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project. The GHMC Standing Committee has approved `2.83 crore for the purpose. The proposed system will integrate all 429 signal locations within the CURE limits on a common AI-enabled platform, with plans to extend the network beyond the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

The system is expected to regulate traffic dynamically based on real-time conditions, improve traffic flow during peak hours and heavy rainfall, facilitate the movement of emergency vehicles and enhance road safety. It is also aimed at replacing the fragmented approach to traffic signal maintenance and regulation with an integrated, technology-driven network.

GHMC officials said that at recent review meetings chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the MAUD Special Chief Secretary, officials were directed to modernise all 429 signalised junctions within CURE limits and extend the network beyond the ORR. The directions also included developing an Integrated Traffic Data Platform, identifying accident-prone locations and emergency vehicle routes, and testing AI-based traffic management technologies through pilot projects.