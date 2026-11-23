HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police heightened security at public places on Sunday following an email warning of terror attacks similar to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, allegedly linked to the Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

According to an advisory issued by a Special Branch official, the email threatened twin bomb blasts in the city and claimed that the attacks would be carried out in retaliation for the recent killing of LeT operative Lateef Bhat in Jammu and Kashmir. The message allegedly threatened to cause at least 300 casualties.

The email reportedly named Hotel Tourist Plaza and Kacheguda Railway Station as potential targets, prompting the police to step up security at these locations and other important public places.

Police are examining the threat message and making efforts to trace its origin and verify its authenticity.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat said the city police had immediately initiated precautionary security measures after receiving the email threatening to carry out bomb attacks in the city.

Anti-sabotage checks conducted

“Anti-sabotage checks have been conducted at suspected locations, and visible policing has been intensified to ensure public safety and security. The cyber crime police are actively working to identify and trace those behind the threatening email,” Bhagwat said.

The city police appealed to citizens not to believe or spread rumours and urged them to remain calm. The public was requested to immediately inform the police by dialling 112 if they noticed any suspicious person or unattended object.