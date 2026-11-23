HYDERABAD: Nearly six months after losing a year’s Provident Fund (PF) savings to a job fraud, 28-year-old Shiva (name changed) says he is still struggling to overcome the trauma. “I could not sleep for over a week after the incident. I could not get over it. The situation is still bad, though comparatively better now,” he said.

Shiva was looking for a new job after being asked to resign from a private company in Madhapur. During his job search, he came across a Telegram channel and fell for a fraudulent offer. The fraudsters persuaded him to transfer his PF savings and additional money. He later realised that he had been cheated. Based on his complaint, the Malkajgiri cyber crime police registered a case.

Shiva said his family stood by him and never blamed him for losing the money. However, he continued to blame himself for adding to his family’s financial difficulties. “They never blamed me, but I blamed myself for creating another problem for my parents and family,” he said.

The ordeal also cost him money to pursue the complaint. He spent over Rs 1,500 on expenses such as documentation, photocopies, travel and other formalities while filing the FIR. However, he has not recovered any money so far.

“I did not get a single rupee back. I sometimes feel I should not have lodged the complaint and spent even more money,” he said.

Shiva is now gradually recovering from the trauma and has resumed looking for a job. “I need to support my family. Their financial situation is also not good,” he said.

Shiva’s experience is not an isolated one. Thousands of people face similar frauds, with the consequences extending beyond financial losses. Police have repeatedly advised people to stay informed about emerging cyber crime methods and remain alert to fraudulent offers.