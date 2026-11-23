HYDERABAD: Saidabad police have registered a case against a man for allegedly pronouncing triple talaq (Talaq-e-Biddat) to divorce his wife.

According to a complaint lodged by his 37-year-old wife, the couple married in August 2015 and have two daughters.

She alleged that on October 24, her husband called her and threatened to abandon her if she failed to withdraw the cases pending against him and his family members by December.

He reportedly told her that he had received an offer from Thailand and no longer needed her or their daughters.

The following day, she received a text message from her husband’s mobile number, allegedly stating: “I don’t like you. I want a son, not daughters, so I am pronouncing triple talaq.”

The complainant alleged that through the message, her husband had pronounced triple talaq and expressed his intention to divorce her.

Based on her complaint, Saidabad police registered a case and took up an investigation.