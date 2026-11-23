HYDERABAD: Nearly 11 months after losing his savings to online fraud, Krishna (name changed), a 46-year-old man with polio, says the loss continues to haunt him.

Krishna fell for a Facebook advertisement offering to buy old coins and currency notes at attractive prices. After he contacted the number provided, fraudsters persuaded him to transfer money on various pretexts, including registration charges. “I lost the money nearly 11 months ago, but it still haunts me,” he said.

The fraud has strained his family relationships. While some relatives allegedly tried to assault him after learning about the loss, others scolded him. “Even now, my wife scolds me whenever there is a shortage of money to buy something for the house,” he added.

Krishna earns Rs 600 a day when he finds work as a vegetable cutter at catering events. His wife works in several households. The money he lost represented nearly a year’s savings, set aside for his daughter’s wedding. Hoping to grow the amount through the promised returns, he ended up losing it all.

“I thought I would earn more money, but never imagined I would lose what I had saved,” he said.

Krishna lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad cybercrime police but has not recovered any money. “The officers told me that the money had been returned, but I never received it,” he asserted.