HYDERABAD: Nacharam police and the Special Operations Team (SOT) of Uppal Zone arrested three persons and seized 60.38 kg of ganja, estimated to be worth Rs 30 lakh, on Friday. The accused were transporting the contraband from Odisha to sell it in Hyderabad, police said.

The arrested persons were identified as Sameer Hassan Ali Shaikh alias Ravi Kumar Chowdary (42), a driver from Mumbai; Mohammed Khan (52), a resident of Koti who works as a cook in Koti; and Chandan Kumar Jena (31), a driver from Kukatpally.

Police intercepted their car at 6.23 pm on Road No. 5 in the Industrial Development Area (IDA) in Nacharam. The accused allegedly tried to flee after noticing the police. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 60 packets of ganja concealed in four gunny bags in the boot. Police also seized four mobile phones and the car.

According to the police, the main organiser was Rahul alias Krishna from Berhampur in Ganjam district of Odisha. He allegedly arranged the transportation and promised the accused `5,000 to `8,000 for each trip. Another person, Ajay Sagar, allegedly helped them procure and load the ganja in Odisha.

The accused reportedly travelled to Berhampur, where 60 packets were loaded into the car. They began their return journey to Hyderabad on November 19 and were intercepted in Nacharam while waiting for further delivery instructions.

Rahul and Ajay Sagar are absconding, police said.