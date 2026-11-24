Phones away, eyes on the stage and ears tuned in; actor, writer and director Manu Rishi Chadha had one request for the audience before taking them through his Window Tak Ashiqui. At the concluding show of the Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival 2026, he presented the play, narrating a story that began when he was just 16. With dramatic music, humour and expressive storytelling, the actor kept the audience engrossed at Novotel Hyderabad Airport until the very end. Post the show, CE catches up with him to speak about his work and the experience of bringing his story to the stage.
Excerpts
How does it feel to narrate your own story as a writer so dramatically?
There is something very interesting about me. I look at all my experiences, whether good or bad, through the eyes of an actor and a writer, and I enjoy them. I enjoy my humour too. After 21 years, why did I get this opportunity a the Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival? I wondered why I hadn’t come to Hyderabad earlier, and that was because I hadn’t been doing theatre for so long. I wanted to do something good. When we talk about theatre, we often talk about intellect and showcasing it. I wanted to direct some kind of socio-political drama so that I could have a space and people would listen. But then, my wife and a friend of mine, Rajat Kapoor, a theatre director from whom I have learnt a lot, encouraged me differently. One day, I was narrating a story to him, and he said I should narrate these stories on stage. He felt I could make them engaging by using all the elements of theatre. Then I met my musicians. The story was initially just five minutes long. But once you come on stage, the story develops its own temperature. I decided to use my warmth, affection and experiences, laugh at myself and try to be funny while telling something small that could still make an impact. Aapki zubaan aur aapki tehzeeb hamesha nahi chalti, kabhi-kabhi aapki being aa jaati hai. It was a story about a relationship where communication was spoiled and a heart was hurt. But it wasn’t about my heartbreak; rather, it was about what happened after the heartbreak and where the heart found its healing. That was the idea. So, I became a storyteller.
What difference do you see between theatre and cinema?
I always feel that theatre is my ex-girlfriend and cinema is my wife, and both are also my loves. I know people may not believe me, but I feel like bringing theatre into cinema. Directors often say that you should never mix the two mediums. But as a storyteller, I feel that if I put aside my intellect and my innocence, everything falls into place, whether from a theatrical or cinematic point of view. I have received love from both mediums, so ultimately, it is about the story. I told my friend that I wished to direct a film, to which he said that I hadn’t directed one before. I believed that whether I turn out to be a good director or a bad one is a different matter, but I know I will be a good storyteller. That is my belief, irrespective of the medium.
As an actor, director and writer, which role do you enjoy the most?
I enjoy acting a lot. I feel I did not become that popular because I never had a PR or marketing team. Now, I have started enjoying this aspect of the industry as well. I don’t necessarily need PR, but when people watch my work, they like me and share their personal feelings about it. They tell me that they think Manu is good. I am easily accessible because I hardly do any PR, and that gives me opportunities to meet good people. Sometimes, when you become a star, you become lonely. The day I become lonely, my stories will end. If I keep meeting people, that is how I continue to find my stories.
How challenging was your journey?
Every family and every parent is against two things in this world: love marriages and theatre. These are the two things where parental support often becomes a challenge. You face difficulties when that support stops, but eventually, you find a way to gain it back. Bombay is a tough city, and I am not saying this casually. I came to the city with very little money, but with a pocket full of dreams and passion. There were days when, if I wasn’t getting work, I would feel as though I knew nothing. When you face rejection from so many directors and producers, you shouldn’t blame them. Instead, you should think about how to turn their ‘no’ into a ‘yes’. There was a time when I gave auditions too. So, I won’t say there were no struggles, but I would call it a journey in which I learnt many things. I faced difficulties, but I wouldn’t call it a struggle. A common man works hard for his family, whereas I left my family to pursue my passion. My brother would have struggled; I haven’t. There is a passionate greed within you when you want to reach somewhere. You shouldn’t call that a struggle. There may be difficulties, but you should have good experiences and make the journey interesting.
Tell us about your experience performing in Hyderabad?
Before the show, I wondered whether people would understand it in Hindi because Delhi has a different kind of dialect. But then I started noticing how Hyderabad accepted me through its reactions and laughter. Everyone has the same journey, and language cannot spoil that connection. Some people may know a little Hindi, while others may know it well.
What does acting mean to you?
It is self-love. This is something you have to understand: you have to love yourself. Acting is all about loving me, loving myself, metaphorically speaking. You may fail at things, but this is something that keeps me going.
What are your upcoming projects?
I have Rangbaaz, a gangster series on ZEE5, coming up. Then there is Maharani, starring Huma Qureshi, which is a political show in which I have a brilliant role. I also have a film called Hawai Fire, directed by a new director, Neeraj Yadav, and produced by Aanand L Rai. Then there is Paan Parda Zarda, directed by Gurmmeet Singh, who also directed Mirzapur. It is a beautiful Bhopal-based series, and this time, there is less comedy.