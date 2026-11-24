What difference do you see between theatre and cinema?

I always feel that theatre is my ex-girlfriend and cinema is my wife, and both are also my loves. I know people may not believe me, but I feel like bringing theatre into cinema. Directors often say that you should never mix the two mediums. But as a storyteller, I feel that if I put aside my intellect and my innocence, everything falls into place, whether from a theatrical or cinematic point of view. I have received love from both mediums, so ultimately, it is about the story. I told my friend that I wished to direct a film, to which he said that I hadn’t directed one before. I believed that whether I turn out to be a good director or a bad one is a different matter, but I know I will be a good storyteller. That is my belief, irrespective of the medium.



As an actor, director and writer, which role do you enjoy the most?

I enjoy acting a lot. I feel I did not become that popular because I never had a PR or marketing team. Now, I have started enjoying this aspect of the industry as well. I don’t necessarily need PR, but when people watch my work, they like me and share their personal feelings about it. They tell me that they think Manu is good. I am easily accessible because I hardly do any PR, and that gives me opportunities to meet good people. Sometimes, when you become a star, you become lonely. The day I become lonely, my stories will end. If I keep meeting people, that is how I continue to find my stories.