In an age of constant notifications, digital distractions, and increasingly fast-paced routines, the simple pleasure of settling down with a book is finding its way back into our lives. The reading nook, once a familiar feature of old homes, is enjoying a revival in contemporary interiors, emerging as a thoughtfully-designed space for slowing down, reflecting, and reconnecting with oneself. They are becoming personal retreats that bring calm to everyday life.
Finding a quiet corner
Badrinath Kaleru, director and co-founder of Studio Ardéte, believes these spaces are gaining appeal because people want a break from screens. “With our days increasingly spent scrolling through screens, the simple pleasure of sitting down with a book often takes a backseat. This is one reason reading nooks are finding their way back into contemporary homes, offering a quiet corner to unwind, read, or simply take a break,” he says.
At home, a reading nook need not be confined to a separate room or an elaborate library. He suggests making use of overlooked spaces. He adds, “An empty bedroom corner, a window overlooking the outdoors, or an unused alcove can become a cosy reading nook. A built-in bench beneath a window is another great option.” Comfort and lighting are equally important. A comfortable armchair, a cushioned bench, or even floor seating can work well, while natural light during the day and a reading lamp for evenings make the space functional. Layering cushions, throws, and rugs, along with natural materials such as wood, cane and linen, adds warmth and texture. Floating shelves, a compact bookcase, or a bench with built-in storage ensure favourite reads remain within easy reach.
For Saba Kapoor, co-founder of Nivasa, a reading nook can be as visually striking as any other room in the house. “We believe it can be one of the most dramatic spots in a home, without compromising on comfort. In fact, we love the idea of giving a small, personal space the same design attention as a formal living room,” she expresses. Sculptural lounge chairs with exaggerated curves, oversized artworks, and statement pendant lights can give the area a distinct personality. Generously cushioned, low-slung chairs, rounded silhouettes, and tactile upholstery bring in the comfort, while unexpected combinations such as a metallic side table beside a soft bouclé chair or contemporary artwork against a muted wall create visual interest.
“The trick is to balance these statement pieces with furniture that feels wonderful to sit in,” Saba shares. She recommends beginning with a comfortable chair, and building the space around it. “Add a sculptural side table, a rug to define the area, and a reading light that doubles as an interesting design feature. Keep the colour palette controlled, but don’t be afraid of scale,” she adds.
Touch of old-world charm
There is also a growing appreciation for interiors that carry a sense of history and familiarity. Harkaran Singh Boparai, founder and principal architect of Studio HBS, explains, “The most beautiful reading corners remind me of old family homes, where a favourite armchair, a collection of books, and a beautifully crafted wooden table were enough to make a space feel personal.”
A carved wooden armchair with upholstered cushions, a vintage writing table, an antique rug or a brass reading lamp can lend a reading corner an old-world charm. For homeowners looking to recreate this aesthetic, he recommends investing in individual pieces rather than buying an entire furniture set. “Reupholster an inherited chair, bring out an old side table, or arrange a few favourite paintings around it. Add a shaded lamp, a small stack of books and a comfortable cushion. Deep colours, patterned fabrics, and warm lighting can make even a modest corner feel wonderfully inviting,” he suggests.
Indian homes have always had an informal relationship with reading spaces. Meera Pyarelal, founder and interior designer of Temple Town, draws on this familiarity while adapting traditional elements to contemporary homes. “In Indian homes, reading was rarely confined to a study or library. It happened on verandahs, in a quiet corner of the living room or on a favourite chair beside a window,” she states.
Covered balconies, transitional spaces, and verandahs offer interesting possibilities, with wooden swings, cane-backed chairs, and garden-facing seats creating relaxed settings. “Creating a reading nook doesn’t necessarily involve changing the layout of a home. An unused balcony, a wide passage, or even the space beside an old wooden cabinet can work beautifully,” she shares.
Comfort, however, remains central to this space. Mandeep Sidana and Dolly Sidana, co-founders of The Carpenter’s Home, highlights that a reading nook should be designed around the experience of spending time in it. “Some corners of a home deserve to be a little indulgent. We like the idea of creating spaces where you can spend an entire afternoon without feeling the need to move elsewhere. The furniture, fabrics, lighting, and even the view outside should encourage that feeling,” they point out, adding, “Choose a chair you can comfortably curl up in, add a footstool if space permits, and introduce a small table within arm’s reach. A floor lamp with adjustable lighting is useful for evening reading.” Wallpaper, a rug, or even a curtain can help visually distinguish the corner.
Quiet space in workplace
As workplaces increasingly move towards collaborative layouts, the need for areas dedicated to individual thought is becoming more apparent. Hybrid working has further changed how employees use offices, making quiet corners for reading, research and focused work the main consideration.
Deeksha Adyanthaya, director – Design at The Canvas, ANJ Group, notes, “With hybrid work changing how people use offices, there is a growing need for corners where employees can read, reflect, or focus without constant interruptions.”
The concept can be adapted without undertaking major renovations. She further adds, “A comfortable chair placed away from busy circulation areas, a freestanding bookshelf, or tall planters can help define a quiet corner. Adjustable task lighting and soft furnishings can improve comfort and reduce distractions.”
Deeksha recommends that a reading nook be positioned away from high-traffic areas, with a protected back, an open view and a clear sense of privacy. “Even a small, thoughtfully designed corner can give employees the space to pause and concentrate,” she concludes.