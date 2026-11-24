Comfort, however, remains central to this space. Mandeep Sidana and Dolly Sidana, co-founders of The Carpenter’s Home, highlights that a reading nook should be designed around the experience of spending time in it. “Some corners of a home deserve to be a little indulgent. We like the idea of creating spaces where you can spend an entire afternoon without feeling the need to move elsewhere. The furniture, fabrics, lighting, and even the view outside should encourage that feeling,” they point out, adding, “Choose a chair you can comfortably curl up in, add a footstool if space permits, and introduce a small table within arm’s reach. A floor lamp with adjustable lighting is useful for evening reading.” Wallpaper, a rug, or even a curtain can help visually distinguish the corner.