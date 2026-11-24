Pt Venkatesh Kumar brought another dimension to the programme with a vocal recital of Raag Durga in Vilambit Teentaal. The Karnataka-born vocalist spoke about his fondness for Hyderabad and its audiences. “I love coming to Hyderabad because people here appreciate both Carnatic music and Hindustani classical music. I find great pleasure in performing for such an audience,” he said. Rooted in the Kirana tradition, he also expressed his admiration for Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan’s distinctive gayaki. “I try to sing as he sang, but I can only ever try. There was no one like him,” he said.

Born in 1902 in Kasur, in undivided Punjab, Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan belonged to the Patiala gharana and became one of the most celebrated vocalists of the 20th century. Known for his expansive khayal renditions and vocal agility, he eventually settled in Hyderabad after Partition and passed away here in 1968. The city, which became his final home and resting place, lends the festival a significance beyond its musical programme.