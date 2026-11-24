HYDERABAD: Police are trying to trace the sender of an email threatening 26/11-type attacks in the city, with preliminary investigations indicating that the sender used a foreign-based virtual private network (VPN) and a temporary email account to conceal their identity.

Cyber crime police are analysing the digital trail of the email, received on Saturday. They have approached service providers seeking IP address details and other information to identify the sender and establish the origin of the threat.

The email reportedly identified Kacheguda Railway Station and Hotel Tourist Plaza as potential targets and threatened to kill at least 300 people.

The sender allegedly claimed that the attacks would be carried out in retaliation for the killing of Lashkar-e-Taiba operative Lateef Bhat in Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the alert, security was tightened at the locations mentioned in the email and other crowded places, including railway stations, hotels, bus terminals and religious establishments.

Bomb detection squads and sniffer dog teams conducted anti-sabotage checks, but no explosives were found.

Meanwhile, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) conducted extensive security checks at Secunderabad Railway Station on Monday.

Personnel, accompanied by sniffer dogs, inspected the parking area, waiting halls, circulating area, parcel office, platforms, trains and passenger luggage.

No suspicious persons, vehicles, objects or luggage were found, officials said. The RPF and GRP said security checks would continue.

Police appealed to citizens not to panic or circulate unverified information and urged them to report suspicious persons or unattended objects by dialling 112.