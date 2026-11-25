Weekend at Novotel Gardens in Hitec City transformed into a playground where dogs raced down slides, strutted about in colourful outfits and played games with their humans. From Stack the Snacks to endless cuddles, PetFed Hyderabad brought together pet lovers and their companions for a weekend of fun.
In a country where pet-friendly public spaces remain limited, such events offer families a rare opportunity to step out with their animals. Yet, beyond the tail-wagging and cheerful chaos, a more serious conversation emerged: what does it take to be a responsible pet parent?
Akshat Singh, head of retail business and retail HR at Zigly Pet Care, the festival’s ‘Powered By’ partner, believes awareness is one of the biggest gaps in pet parenting. “In India, almost 70% of pet parents are first-time pet parents. They are not always aware of what is right for their pet, when to groom or when to vaccinate. If you are not aware, you end up reacting to situations rather than preventing them,” he said.
Sudhakar Babu Katikineni, a judge with the World Cat Federation, has witnessed this lack of awareness over the years. Speaking about changing breed preferences, he highlighted the health concerns associated with flat-faced Persians and the growing acceptance of original long-haired cats. “When the craze for Persians came, everybody wanted a flat-faced cat because it looked unique.
But Persians have a lot of health issues, and the original long-haired cats are more loving. People are slowly accepting them back into their homes. A pet is a commitment. It is not a birthday present, that you give for one evening. A dog can be with you for 15 years and a cat for 18 to 20,” he shared.
Saanvi, founder of Angelic NGO, has witnessed the consequences of inadequate preparation, particularly after the pandemic. “COVID was a huge time when everybody got dogs while staying at home, and they thought they could manage. Now life has changed, and everybody is abandoning them,” she pointed out. She also highlighted the financial struggles of smaller animal welfare organisations, which often lack the visibility and support enjoyed by larger NGOs. “I’m not saying donate to me. I’m saying donate to any NGO possible. It can be `100 rupees or it can be a lakh. The fact that you’re contributing and keeping animals in mind matters,” she appealed.
Meanwhile, Sudhakar called for collective responsibility, urging government agencies, to support humane population management through trap-neuter-release (TNR) programmes.
PetFed Hyderabad offered plenty of reasons to celebrate the bond between people and animals. But its most meaningful takeaway lay in the conversations it encouraged: responsible adoption, preventive healthcare, supporting shelters and making cities more animal-friendly.
As Saanvi puts it, “Just bringing them home is not the goal. Giving them the life they should be leading is the goal.”