Saanvi, founder of Angelic NGO, has witnessed the consequences of inadequate preparation, particularly after the pandemic. “COVID was a huge time when everybody got dogs while staying at home, and they thought they could manage. Now life has changed, and everybody is abandoning them,” she pointed out. She also highlighted the financial struggles of smaller animal welfare organisations, which often lack the visibility and support enjoyed by larger NGOs. “I’m not saying donate to me. I’m saying donate to any NGO possible. It can be `100 rupees or it can be a lakh. The fact that you’re contributing and keeping animals in mind matters,” she appealed.