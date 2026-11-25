Lymphatic drainage is back in the headlines, and the conversation has moved well beyond the clinic. Actress Ananya Panday’s remarks about the treatment on Koffee with Karan, where she spoke about using it in connection with fitting into a dress, have prompted many viewers to explore it for themselves. But before booking a session on the strength of a celebrity recommendation, CE spoke to experts to separate medical facts from marketing claims.
Manual lymphatic drainage is a gentle, rhythmic massage technique designed to encourage the movement of lymph fluid through the lymphatic vessels. Anjona Mahurkar, wellness educator and founder of Norlha Conscious Wellness, describes the lymphatic system as ‘our second circulatory system’, explaining that it helps remove excess fluid from tissues, transport waste and support immunity. Unlike the blood circulatory system, it has no central pump of its own and relies on movement, muscle contractions, deep breathing and massage to facilitate fluid circulation.
However, popular claims about the treatment often go considerably beyond what scientific evidence supports. Dr Raireddy Pranitha Reddy, MD DVL, Maya Medi Spa, is unequivocal, “The biggest myth is that lymphatic drainage burns fat or detoxifies the body. It does neither.”
Dr Pritee Sharma, head of the department of vascular and endovascular surgery at Renova Century Hospitals, Banjara Hills, echoes this, emphasising that the treatment is ‘not a method of detoxification, fat burning or permanent weight loss’.
One of the most established medical applications of lymphatic drainage is the management of lymphoedema, a condition characterised by fluid accumulation and swelling that can occur when lymphatic vessels or nodes are damaged, including following certain cancer surgeries.
Dr Pritee clarifies that manual lymphatic drainage is ‘not a standalone cure’ and is most effective when combined with compression therapy, prescribed exercises and appropriate skin care. She also draws attention to the relationship between varicose veins and secondary lymphoedema, expressing concern about the growing number of laser procedures being performed without a clear clinical indication. “Varicose vein treatment should not be approached as a cosmetic procedure alone,” she says.
Caution is essential.
Not every instance of swelling calls for a massage. Unexplained swelling must first be medically evaluated to establish its underlying cause.
Dr Pranitha advises people with blood clots, active infections, unexplained swelling or significant heart or kidney conditions to seek medical clearance before undergoing the treatment. Anjona also lists fever, infection, thrombosis, active cancer, lymphoedema and congestive heart failure among conditions that warrant caution or may contraindicate treatment, depending on the individual and clinical circumstances.
Dr Pritee adds, “Sudden swelling in one leg, especially with pain, redness or warmth, requires prompt evaluation to rule out deep vein thrombosis.”
Facial lymphatic massage, meanwhile, may temporarily reduce puffiness and leave the skin looking fresher. Dr Pranitha acknowledges that it can give the face a refreshed appearance but cautions against exaggerated skincare claims. “There is limited scientific evidence that it improves acne, stimulates collagen or directly brightens skin,” she clarifies.
As for Hyderabad residents, sedentary routines may be a more relevant concern than the latest wellness trend. Long hours at a desk, extended commutes and prolonged sitting can contribute to fluid accumulation in the legs. Anjona identifies desk work and extended periods of inactivity as situations in which manual lymphatic drainage may offer relief.
Dr Pranitha highlights, “Hyderabad’s heat makes hydration especially important.” Dr Pritee, however, clarifies that air-conditioning does not directly damage the lymphatic system. Both doctors recommend simple everyday habits to support circulation and overall health: walk regularly, take breaks from prolonged sitting, practise basic ankle and leg movements, stay adequately hydrated, moderate salt intake and prioritise sleep.
Rest assured, the dress may fit eventually. The sense of proportion that the internet seems to have mislaid, however, is considerably harder to drain.