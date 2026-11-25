While understanding the causes and consequences is important, prevention through appropriate lifestyle choices and timely medical intervention is equally essential. Dr Navoday Gilla, senior consultant in internal medicine, diabetologist and lifestyle disorders specialist, CARE Hospitals, Hitec City, highlights the importance of maintaining a healthy balance. “Maintaining adequate hydration and following a balanced diet are essential for keeping sodium and electrolyte levels within the normal range. People should consume sufficient water based on their activity levels, weather conditions and individual health requirements. Including foods rich in potassium, magnesium and calcium, along with appropriate amounts of salt, can help maintain electrolyte balance. Foods such as bananas, oranges, coconut water, leafy vegetables, milk, nuts and pulses provide essential minerals, including potassium, magnesium and calcium. However, simply increasing salt intake is not the solution to low sodium levels. Patients should avoid making dietary changes without medical advice, as excessive fluid or salt consumption can worsen certain health conditions,” explains Dr Navoday.