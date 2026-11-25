In today’s fast-paced world, demanding work schedules and changing lifestyles often take a toll on our health. With people juggling professional commitments and personal responsibilities, paying attention to dietary habits, hydration and overall well-being can take a backseat. Among the health concerns gaining attention is an imbalance in sodium and electrolyte levels, which can affect several vital functions of the body. While often overlooked, low sodium levels can have serious health implications if left unaddressed. CE speaks to medical experts to understand the causes, symptoms and effects of electrolyte imbalances, along with the available treatment options.
Dr K V Subba Reddy, head of the department of critical care and director of medical services, Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, explains how low sodium and electrolyte levels can affect the body and why timely intervention is important. “Low sodium and electrolyte levels can affect the normal functioning of the brain, muscles, heart and nervous system. Mild imbalances may cause fatigue, weakness, headaches, nausea and muscle cramps. Severe sodium deficiency, known as hyponatremia, can lead to confusion, seizures, loss of consciousness and, in extreme cases, life-threatening brain swelling,” he says.
According to Dr K V Subba, changing lifestyles, irregular eating habits, excessive water consumption, intense workouts and inadequate electrolyte replacement are some of the contributing factors, particularly among youngsters. Prolonged physical activity, especially in hot and humid conditions, can result in excessive sweating and salt loss. Certain medications, kidney problems and hormonal disorders can also disturb the body’s electrolyte balance.
“Treatment depends on the severity of the imbalance and its underlying cause. Mild cases may require dietary modifications and appropriate fluid or electrolyte replacement. However, severe sodium deficiency may necessitate hospitalisation and carefully monitored intravenous saline administration. Sodium levels must be corrected gradually under medical supervision, as rapid correction can cause serious neurological complications. Persistent or untreated electrolyte imbalances can have serious consequences for overall health. Chronic low sodium levels may affect memory, concentration and balance, increasing the risk of falls. Severe cases can result in neurological complications, including seizures and brain damage. Recurrent electrolyte disturbances may also indicate underlying kidney, hormonal or metabolic disorders that require medical attention,” he explains.
While understanding the causes and consequences is important, prevention through appropriate lifestyle choices and timely medical intervention is equally essential. Dr Navoday Gilla, senior consultant in internal medicine, diabetologist and lifestyle disorders specialist, CARE Hospitals, Hitec City, highlights the importance of maintaining a healthy balance. “Maintaining adequate hydration and following a balanced diet are essential for keeping sodium and electrolyte levels within the normal range. People should consume sufficient water based on their activity levels, weather conditions and individual health requirements. Including foods rich in potassium, magnesium and calcium, along with appropriate amounts of salt, can help maintain electrolyte balance. Foods such as bananas, oranges, coconut water, leafy vegetables, milk, nuts and pulses provide essential minerals, including potassium, magnesium and calcium. However, simply increasing salt intake is not the solution to low sodium levels. Patients should avoid making dietary changes without medical advice, as excessive fluid or salt consumption can worsen certain health conditions,” explains Dr Navoday.
However, treatment depends on the sodium levels, symptoms and underlying cause. “Mild cases may require adjustments to fluid intake, diet or medication under medical supervision. Severe hyponatremia, particularly when accompanied by confusion, seizures, vomiting or unconsciousness, requires emergency hospitalisation. Doctors may administer carefully controlled intravenous saline and closely monitor blood sodium levels. Correction must be gradual, as raising sodium levels too rapidly can lead to serious neurological complications,” he advises.