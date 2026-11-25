HYDERABAD: A 65-year-old retired LIC employee from Masab Tank lost Rs 33.40 lakh after cyber fraudsters kept her under a digital arrest for over a month by falsely accusing her of involvement in a money laundering case.

The victim lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad Cybercrime police after realising she had been cheated.

According to her complaint, she received a call in August from a person claiming to be a constable with the Karnataka Police. He told her that she was involved in a money laundering case.

Subsequently, a person posing as an IPS officer contacted her through a WhatsApp video call.

Despite her denial of any involvement in illegal activities, the caller claimed she had been placed under digital arrest and instructed her not to leave her residence without permission from investigating officers.

The fraudsters threatened that she was under constant surveillance and would be arrested if she left the house, contacted anyone or disobeyed their instructions. Fearing arrest and imprisonment, she followed their directions.

The accused then instructed her to transfer money in the name of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). She transferred a total of Rs 33.40 lakh in multiple transactions.

After realising that she had been cheated, she approached the Cybercrime police. A case has been registered and an investigation is under way.