With Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi (ENE) Repeat, the writer, director and actor Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, revisits a film that has remained close to audiences across generations. Over the years, he has carved a distinct place for himself in Telugu cinema with his refreshing storytelling and relatable characters. Ensuring that the sequel retains the humour and camaraderie of the original while exploring more mature emotions, Tharun has attempted to make every moment memorable. Eight years after the first instalment, the gang is back, with another roller-coaster of laughter, emotions and friendship. CE catches up with Tharun Bhascker to talk about the film, the challenges of bringing the gang together again and what lies ahead.
Excerpts
What’s special about ENE Repeat.
It has the same spirit that people loved about Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi. It is definitely a fun ride, with all the boys coming together once again. In the first part, they were in college. Now, they have matured and are in their late 30s, so the themes are naturally different and more mature. The sequel is also slightly more emotional, with a deeper exploration of friendship and several interpersonal issues. Audiences will experience the laughter they associate with the first film, but this one will also feel like a warm hug. It is, in many ways, a love letter to cinema, something we have all wanted to make. There has been a lot of negativity surrounding cinema on social media, and we have attempted to address that through the film as well.
What were some of the challenges you faced while making the film?
The biggest challenge was meeting audience expectations, and that is something I was genuinely worried about. I am confident about the film, but I also wondered whether people had romanticised the first instalment to such an extent that they might not accept anything that was even slightly different. It was a challenging journey because, this time, we had to take the entire crew to Thailand to shoot. We also had new actors coming on board, and we had to ensure that everyone gelled with the original gang. The boys already shared a great camaraderie and knew each other’s rhythms, so there was no real preparation required on that front. However, getting the new members of the cast to fit into that dynamic was a concern. When Srinath Maganti came on board, I wondered whether he would share the same camaraderie and emotional connect with the others. But everyone gelled almost immediately, and eventually, it was all about letting them be themselves.
Kausik is an interesting character. Tell us more.
You will get to see him in three dimensions. He is incredibly funny. I think this is the funniest version of Kausik played by Abhinav Gomatam, we have written and seen on screen. At the same time, there is a strong emotional arc to his character that audiences may not have witnessed before.
Is there a particular scene in the film that is especially close to your heart?
It is the sequence towards the climax, when the four boys sit together and discuss an issue that is very relevant to the current generation. It is also something deeply personal to me because I have experienced it myself. Apart from that, there is a moment when Vivek, played by Vishwak Sen, talks about something that lies at the very core of what we believe in as cinema lovers. Those two emotional sequences connect with me the most.
What’s next?
I want to take some time off and move away from comedy to explore something more serious, perhaps a drama. But I am also worried and a little scared because it feels like taking a leap of faith all over again, just as I did with my first film. Today, there is an image and a certain perception of me as someone who makes comedies, and it is relatively easier to find a market within that space. But I want to challenge myself. As I approach 40, I feel it is time to take that leap because I don’t want to look back someday and regret not having tried something different.