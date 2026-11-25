What’s special about ENE Repeat.

It has the same spirit that people loved about Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi. It is definitely a fun ride, with all the boys coming together once again. In the first part, they were in college. Now, they have matured and are in their late 30s, so the themes are naturally different and more mature. The sequel is also slightly more emotional, with a deeper exploration of friendship and several interpersonal issues. Audiences will experience the laughter they associate with the first film, but this one will also feel like a warm hug. It is, in many ways, a love letter to cinema, something we have all wanted to make. There has been a lot of negativity surrounding cinema on social media, and we have attempted to address that through the film as well.



What were some of the challenges you faced while making the film?

The biggest challenge was meeting audience expectations, and that is something I was genuinely worried about. I am confident about the film, but I also wondered whether people had romanticised the first instalment to such an extent that they might not accept anything that was even slightly different. It was a challenging journey because, this time, we had to take the entire crew to Thailand to shoot. We also had new actors coming on board, and we had to ensure that everyone gelled with the original gang. The boys already shared a great camaraderie and knew each other’s rhythms, so there was no real preparation required on that front. However, getting the new members of the cast to fit into that dynamic was a concern. When Srinath Maganti came on board, I wondered whether he would share the same camaraderie and emotional connect with the others. But everyone gelled almost immediately, and eventually, it was all about letting them be themselves.