Patients with lung cancer have long been subjected to intense social scrutiny and stigma. While smoking is one of the leading risk factors for lung cancer, the disease does not affect smokers alone. This misconception, among others, has fuelled the unwarranted vilification of patients, often causing emotional distress and discouraging them from seeking timely medical attention.
This November, for Lung Cancer Awareness Month, we explore why empathy and understanding are the need of the hour. CE speaks to healthcare professionals about the causes of lung cancer beyond smoking, the impact of social stigma and the fear of judgement that can delay diagnosis.
Dr Venkata Sampath V, consultant medical and hemato-oncologist at Apollo Hospitals, discusses the risk factors associated with lung cancer beyond smoking. He points out that a 2024 response from the Union Health Ministry cited a medical review indicating that approximately 40–50% of lung cancer patients in India are non-smokers. Explaining the disease, he says, “Lung cancer occurs when abnormal cells in the lungs grow uncontrollably, forming tumours that may affect breathing and spread to other organs. While smoking is a major risk factor, cancer can also result from environmental exposure, genetics and occupational hazards.”
Emphasising the importance of compassion and holistic mental well-being, he adds, “Instead of blaming patients, society must encourage empathy, early diagnosis, appropriate treatment and emotional support throughout their cancer journey.”
The stigma associated with lung cancer can also affect the timely detection of the disease. Highlighting how the fear of being judged contributes to diagnostic delays, Dr Rajesh Bollam, chief medical oncologist and director – oncology services, Renova Soumya Cancer Centre, says, “A person may hesitate to discuss a persistent cough or other symptoms because they expect to be blamed.” This, he adds, can leave patients isolated at a time when emotional and practical support are particularly important.
According to Dr Rajesh, one of the most damaging misconceptions is the assumption that people with lung cancer have somehow brought the disease upon themselves. “We should make it easy for people to seek help early and speak openly,” he says. Families, he points out, can play an important role by listening without assigning blame. Healthcare teams, meanwhile, can explain the diagnosis and treatment options clearly, offer support with tobacco cessation where relevant, and address patients’ emotional distress.
“The first question a patient hears should be ‘How can we help you?’ – not ‘Do you smoke?’” he emphasises.
Dr Rajesh Bollam highlights some common myths surrounding lung cancer:
- Only smokers develop lung cancer
- Every patient is responsible for their illness
- If diagnosed with lung cancer, it doesn’t mean it’s always fatal
- People who have never smoked need not take persistent symptoms seriously