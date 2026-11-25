According to Dr Rajesh, one of the most damaging misconceptions is the assumption that people with lung cancer have somehow brought the disease upon themselves. “We should make it easy for people to seek help early and speak openly,” he says. Families, he points out, can play an important role by listening without assigning blame. Healthcare teams, meanwhile, can explain the diagnosis and treatment options clearly, offer support with tobacco cessation where relevant, and address patients’ emotional distress.

“The first question a patient hears should be ‘How can we help you?’ – not ‘Do you smoke?’” he emphasises.