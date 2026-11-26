HYDERABAD: Gated communities cannot evade responsibility by outsourcing septic tank maintenance to private agencies, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath said on Wednesday, warning of strict action over safety lapses following the death of three sanitation workers.
The workers died of toxic gas inhalation while manually cleaning a septic tank at Dinesh Auric Apartments on Tuesday. Inspecting the accident site and APR Enclave on Wednesday, Ranganath said the deaths appeared to have occurred in a chain reaction, with workers entering the tank one after another in an attempt to rescue a colleague.
He said apartment associations and maintenance agencies were jointly responsible for ensuring STPs were safe to operate, sewage was adequately treated and treated water met prescribed quality standards.
Ranganath said HYDRAA would soon convene a meeting with STP operators to explain safety rules and maintenance responsibilities. Inspections of STPs across the city would also be intensified as per government directions.
He stressed that STPs and septic tanks must have adequate ventilation and arrangements for the safe release of toxic gases. Workers should never enter tanks without proper protective equipment, including breathing apparatus. STPs must also be designed to facilitate safe cleaning and maintenance, with only trained personnel engaged for the work.
HYDRAA officials said a preliminary examination indicated that the apartment complex association had entered into an agreement with HR Enviro for septic tank and STP maintenance. Police have registered a criminal case and are investigating possible safety violations and negligence by the agencies or individuals concerned.
Ex gratia of Rs 30 lakh each
Officials said a recent Government Order, aligned with Supreme Court guidelines, mandates immediate payment of Rs 30 lakh to the families of workers who die while cleaning sewers or septic tanks. The district administration must arrange the compensation first and subsequently recover the amount from those responsible.
In cases involving private premises, including apartment complexes, the district collector will ensure payment and initiate recovery proceedings against the responsible parties.
Authorities have also been directed to seize private tankers operating illegally under the guise of the HMWSSB. One unauthorised tanker has already been seized.
GHMC has registered cases against agencies accused of misusing the Water Board’s logo. Its vigilance department and other officials have been instructed to act against such violations.
Officials stressed the need for stricter monitoring of private septic tank operators and sewage disposal. Maintenance of septic tanks in apartments is primarily the responsibility of individual owners, who must ensure that waste is disposed of only at authorised sewage treatment plants.
They also clarified that sewerage management in established areas falls under the CMC, as HMWSSB has not yet taken over operations in newly developing areas.
Mud, chemicals found in bodies of Bachupally victims
Mud and chemicals were found in the bodies of the three workers who died while cleaning a septic tank at Bachupally on Tuesday, according to Gandhi Hospital authorities. Postmortems were conducted on Wednesday evening, and samples have been sent for forensic analysis to establish the exact cause of death.
The victims — K Shanmukha Rao (26), Y Pavan (20) and Suresh Gajiki (24) — were cleaning a septic tank at Dinesh Auric Apartments on November 24. All three hailed from Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh.
According to preliminary information, one worker entered the underground tank but collapsed. Two others entered one after another in an attempt to rescue him but also failed to emerge. HYDRAA and Fire Department personnel later retrieved their bodies.
Bachupally police registered a case against the owner of HR Enviro Protection System, the agency engaged for the cleaning work, over allegations that the workers were sent into the tank without adequate safety equipment or supervision. Police are investigating whether mandatory safety protocols were followed.