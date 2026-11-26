HYDERABAD: Gated communities cannot evade responsibility by outsourcing septic tank maintenance to private agencies, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath said on Wednesday, warning of strict action over safety lapses following the death of three sanitation workers.

The workers died of toxic gas inhalation while manually cleaning a septic tank at Dinesh Auric Apartments on Tuesday. Inspecting the accident site and APR Enclave on Wednesday, Ranganath said the deaths appeared to have occurred in a chain reaction, with workers entering the tank one after another in an attempt to rescue a colleague.

He said apartment associations and maintenance agencies were jointly responsible for ensuring STPs were safe to operate, sewage was adequately treated and treated water met prescribed quality standards.

Ranganath said HYDRAA would soon convene a meeting with STP operators to explain safety rules and maintenance responsibilities. Inspections of STPs across the city would also be intensified as per government directions.

He stressed that STPs and septic tanks must have adequate ventilation and arrangements for the safe release of toxic gases. Workers should never enter tanks without proper protective equipment, including breathing apparatus. STPs must also be designed to facilitate safe cleaning and maintenance, with only trained personnel engaged for the work.

HYDRAA officials said a preliminary examination indicated that the apartment complex association had entered into an agreement with HR Enviro for septic tank and STP maintenance. Police have registered a criminal case and are investigating possible safety violations and negligence by the agencies or individuals concerned.