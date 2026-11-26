HYDERABAD: Two retired government employees were allegedly cheated of Rs 1.95 crore by a real estate developer and his wife, who sold them three flats in a pre-launch project at Puppalaguda near Manikonda and later allegedly sold the same properties to other buyers.

According to the complaint, Maramreddy Ravindra Reddy and his wife offered the victims three flats in the Jewel Park project. The victims entered into sale agreements and paid Rs 1.95 crore, including Rs 1.11 crore through bank transfers and cheques and Rs 84 lakh in cash, police said.

However, the couple allegedly failed to complete the sale and subsequently executed registered sale deeds for the same flats in favour of other buyers.

When the victims demanded a refund, Ravindra allegedly issued a cheque for Rs 1.95 crore, which was dishonoured due to insufficient funds. He also threatened them, claiming to have influential contacts, police said.

Keesara police registered a case and launched an investigation.