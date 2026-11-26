HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) has initiated disciplinary action after reports emerged that Green Water Tankers were allegedly being filled with untreated water from drains instead of sewage treatment plants (STPs).

CMC Commissioner G Srijana suspended Vikram Chandra, Circle Manager, Serilingampally and in-charge of Narsingi and Patancheru circles. Outsourcing supervisor Gopal has also been identified for action. The work order of the contractor concerned has also been cancelled.

The action follows a social media post alleging that tankers meant to supply treated wastewater were being filled directly from drains. The post questioned the quality of water being supplied for construction and other non-drinking purposes.

The CMC reiterated that only properly treated water from STPs must be supplied through Green Water Tankers for designated non-potable uses. It said monitoring would be strengthened and action taken against violations.