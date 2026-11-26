Entertainment is no longer confined to cinema screens, concert stages or television sets. Increasingly, audiences are seeking experiences that bring them closer to artistes and make them part of the action. Tapping into this growing appetite was Commune Circus, which brought together music, performances, celebrity appearances and immersive experiences. Its Hyderabad edition, hosted at One8 Commune, saw actor Karan Wahi take on the role of curator, with Tamannaah Bhatia attending as the special guest.
Dressed in an elegant black gown, Tamannaah Bhatia spoke exclusively to CE, “What I found exciting about Commune Circus is how it brings together so many different forms of creativity and entertainment under one roof. It’s not just about music or performances; it’s about creating an entire experience that surprises you at every turn. I love concepts that push creative boundaries and give audiences something beyond the usual night out.”
Having connected with audiences through films and dance, Tamannaah believes, “As artists, we usually connect with audiences through a screen or a stage, but live experiences have a completely different energy. You get to feel the audience’s reactions in real time, be a part of their excitement and share a moment that is happening right there. Dance, films and live performances have all been beautiful ways for me to express myself, but an experience like Commune Circus brings that connection into a more immersive and spontaneous space. It’s wonderful to see people come together and simply enjoy the moment.”
Actor and host Karan Wahi shares, “My association with Commune Circus began with the opportunity to shape and curate an entertainment experience that brings together different forms of performance under one platform.”
For Karan, the role of a curator goes beyond putting together a line-up of performers. “The idea was to move beyond a conventional party format and create an experience where music, performances, artistes and production complement each other. I think audiences today are looking for experiences that offer something unexpected, and Commune Circus gives us the opportunity to create that sense of discovery and excitement,” he explains.
Putting together the first edition, he says, was an exciting process involving several moving parts. “With a format like this, there is always a certain amount of unpredictability, particularly when you are working with live performances. However, that is also part of the excitement. It made the effort that went into creating the experience worthwhile,” he says.
The Hyderabad edition, further made Karan curious to see whether the concept would resonate with the city’s audience. He notes, “Hyderabad has a strong cultural identity, particularly when it comes to food, music and social experiences. I expected Hyderabad to bring a certain enthusiasm and openness to the experience, and the people did not disappoint. It is always interesting to see whether what you have envisioned creatively translates in the same way for an audience, and Hyderabad gave us an opportunity to experience that firsthand.”
According to Vartik Tihara, co-founder and director of True Palate Hospitality, the idea behind Commune Circus stemmed from a desire to create something beyond the conventional restaurant and nightlife experience. “We have a lot of friends in Bollywood and cricket as well. The idea was to call them each and every night, initially doing it once a month, and then take it to a bigger stage, bringing together Indian and international artistes,” he says.
The aim, he explains, was to make celebrities and performers more accessible to audiences. However, the vision extends beyond individual evenings. Vartik reveals that the team is already working towards a larger, two- or three-day Commune Circus Festival next year. “In fact, next year, apart from singers and other artistes, I will do it during the Indian Premiere League (IPL) season. So, I will host teams,” he concludes.