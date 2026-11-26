Having connected with audiences through films and dance, Tamannaah believes, “As artists, we usually connect with audiences through a screen or a stage, but live experiences have a completely different energy. You get to feel the audience’s reactions in real time, be a part of their excitement and share a moment that is happening right there. Dance, films and live performances have all been beautiful ways for me to express myself, but an experience like Commune Circus brings that connection into a more immersive and spontaneous space. It’s wonderful to see people come together and simply enjoy the moment.”