HYDERABAD: The HMDA’s attempt to monetise its prime land assets in Banjara Hills suffered a setback, with all eight plots at HUDA Heights, near MLA Colony, failing to attract bidders in the e-auction held on Wednesday.

The plots, together measuring 10,159 square yards, are located in one of Hyderabad’s sought-after residential and commercial areas. The HMDA had fixed an upset price of Rs 2 lakh per square yard and an earnest money deposit (EMD) of Rs 1 crore for each plot.

Sources said pending court cases relating to the properties may have discouraged prospective bidders. The legal uncertainty appears to have affected investor confidence despite the plots’ location and development potential.

The plots are designated for multipurpose use and are connected by a 40-foot-wide road. Officials had estimated that they could fetch Rs 3-4 lakh per square yard, potentially generating more than Rs 400 crore.

When contacted, HMDA officials did not respond to queries on the poor response or the possibility of holding another auction.