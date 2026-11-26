A company that promises ‘asset integrity, watched from orbit’ is putting forward an ambitious idea. Most infrastructure failures do not happen overnight. A slope shifts over months, a foundation settles a few millimetres at a time, and a riverbank erodes until it eventually gives way. The warning signs are usually present, but they are subtle, gradual and spread across distances that no inspection team can realistically cover.
Spatial Sense, a Hyderabad-based company founded by Raghav Asawa, believes the answer lies in looking at infrastructure from above. In an interview with CE, Spatial Sense outlines how satellite radar technology can help detect potential risks before they turn into major failures.
Spatial Sense uses satellite radar to monitor critical infrastructure.
Its customers include major energy and infrastructure operators, along with climate-resilience partners such as Tata Trusts. Explaining its approach, Raghav says, “Our two principal platforms are neoSAR, which tracks ground movement around assets, and FloodIQ, which provides flood and river-erosion early warnings. Radar satellites can observe the ground day and night, through clouds and rain, and detect movements of just a few millimetres.”
Why radar, and why from space?
The company’s central technological choice is radar. Unlike optical satellites, which are affected by cloud cover, darkness and monsoon conditions, radar satellites transmit their own signals and measure what returns. This allows them to capture ground movements even in conditions that can obstruct other forms of observation.
The idea emerged from conversations with customers. “Operators kept telling us the same thing. Assets spread across hundreds of kilometres or located in difficult terrain are almost impossible to monitor continuously. Inspections happen periodically, while ground sensors measure movement only at the points where they are installed. However, many failures develop gradually across much wider areas,” Raghav explains.
Radar satellites revisit the same locations every few days, measuring changes across entire regions. According to Raghav, “No ground-based system matches that coverage at a comparable cost.”
Satellite data alone offers little practical value to an asset manager already dealing with a steady stream of information. Spatial Sense, therefore, subjects every detection to automatic screening followed by analyst verification to ensure that ‘clients aren’t flooded with noise’.
Once an alert is confirmed, it is shared with the client’s asset management team through a dashboard and direct notification. The report includes the precise location, before-and-after imagery, the rate of movement and a priority classification.
Urgent incidents, such as fresh excavation near an asset, can prompt a field team to visit the location within hours. Gradual trends, such as settlement near a bridge approach, may instead lead to scheduled inspections or preventive measures. As Raghav puts it, “Engineers go to specific locations with evidence, instead of searching the whole network.”
Separating noise from danger
One of the biggest challenges is distinguishing normal ground movement from a genuine warning sign. As the company points out, ‘The ground is never still’. In regions with clay-rich soils, including areas with the Deccan’s black cotton soil, the ground naturally swells during the monsoon and shrinks in summer. Such seasonal movement is not necessarily a cause for concern. A potential warning sign, however, behaves differently.
Raghav describes it as movement that is ‘localised, moves in one direction and often accelerates’. For instance, a hillside beside a highway that rises and falls by a few millimetres with the seasons may be exhibiting normal behaviour. A sustained, localised shift could indicate a more serious problem.
One of the company’s significant case studies concerns the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor, where an under-construction tunnel in Nuh experienced repeated ground collapses. According to Spatial Sense, the ground above the tunnel had caved in six times since early October, damaging farmland, a school and residential properties.
Raghav says “An examination of archived radar data revealed that the ground along the tunnel alignment had been subsiding steadily for approximately six months before the first collapse.” According to the company, routine monitoring could have provided an early warning, allowing the project team and administration to intervene.
Case one: City discovers water
One of the first images on Spatial Sense’s website shows a satellite view of a coastal city, dated April 17, 2024, with a palm-shaped island clearly visible. Alongside it are street-level photographs of the same location submerged in water. From orbit, the city appears as a neat arrangement of roads, plots and manicured shorelines. At street level, however, the picture is very different, with flooded avenues, stranded vehicles and lamp posts standing in water.
Urban flooding of this kind highlights how drainage systems designed for an earlier climate can struggle with changing weather patterns, often compounded by years of planning decisions. Spatial Sense does not claim that its satellites could have prevented the flooding. Its argument is that continuous observation can help identify vulnerable areas and indicate where water is likely to accumulate before it arrives.
Case two: Coast that floods in stages
Another case study features a map of the Odisha region, tracing a route through towns including Bhanjanagar, Sorada, Mohana and Berhampur, towards a marked landfall point at Narsapur. The accompanying photographs document the different stages of flooding: rivers spreading across fields, water covering valley floors, floodwater entering homes and sections of National Highway 326 damaged and buried under boulders.
This is the kind of situation FloodIQ is designed to address. Flooding does not always occur at a single point or affect every location simultaneously. Water moves inland in stages, damaging farmland, homes and crucial road networks that may also be needed by rescue teams.
Raghav says the company’s community deployments can provide approximately 48 hours of warning for sudden floods, giving families and livestock time to move to safer locations. One such initiative is being undertaken with Tata Trusts, which, he says, serves more than 1,000 farmers across 25 villages in Shravasti district, Uttar Pradesh.
Future is being measured
The relevance of this technology extends beyond one company’s operations. India is expanding its infrastructure at a remarkable pace, with metro lines, expressways, river corridors and water networks transforming cities. While construction and excavation can influence nearby buildings and utilities, every new foundation affects the ground beneath it. The question is not whether the ground will move, but whether anyone will notice before that movement becomes a problem.
Hyderabad offers a natural ecosystem for this kind of innovation. The city is home to ISRO’s National Remote Sensing Centre and has a strong pool of remote-sensing, GIS and software talent. Spatial Sense also points to T-Hub, academic institutions such as IIT Hyderabad and the city’s established infrastructure sector as key advantages. Together, these offer what Raghav describes as ‘a rare combination of talent, cost and access’.
He identifies three categories of local infrastructure that could benefit from continuous monitoring: the city’s lakes and their ageing earthen bunds; long water-supply mains and underground utilities passing through rapidly developing areas; and elevated structures such as metro viaducts, flyovers and the Outer Ring Road.
“The greatest need is during construction,” he says, explaining that metro lines, riverfront projects and new pipelines can disturb the ground around existing buildings, heritage structures and utilities. Spatial Sense proposes establishing a baseline before construction begins and tracking ground settlement throughout the project. He cites the proposed metro corridor through the Old City and the works along the Musi River as examples where such monitoring could be valuable.
The company’s longer-term vision is to build a continuous record of how a city’s ground and infrastructure evolve, enabling government agencies and project operators to ‘act on evidence rather than react after a failure’.
The central idea is compelling. Infrastructure is too extensive and dispersed to be monitored solely through physical inspections.
Satellite technology offers a way to observe changes across vast areas and identify warning signs that might otherwise go unnoticed. After all, the ground has been moving for geological ages. What has changed is our ability to measure those movements — and, hopefully, act before they become disasters.