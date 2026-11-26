Once he could afford to, Pt Jasraj established the festival in 1972. For decades, he personally funded the event, without sponsors or ticket sales, ensuring that the musical tradition continued. One of its most poignant chapters unfolded in 2020, when he passed away in the United States during the pandemic. His family brought his ashes to India and then to Hyderabad, where they were immersed at his father’s samadhi at Amberpet.