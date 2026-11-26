Bringing together more than 300 artistes for a celebration of Indian classical music, folk, ghazal, sufi and dance, Hyderabad’s oldest music festival, Pt Motiram Pt Maniram Sangeet Samaroha, marks its 54th edition this year. Celebrating the city’s enduring connection with the legendary Pandit Jasraj family, the seven-day festival is up until November 30 at the CCRT Amphitheatre, Hitec City.
For Durga Jasraj, the milestone carries significance beyond the calendar. Speaking to CE, she described, “What makes it even more special is that we are continuing my father’s commitment and keeping his music and philosophy alive.”
The festival’s roots in Hyderabad go back several generations. Durga recounted how her grandfather, Pt Motiram, was invited to the city by the Nizam but passed away in 1934, before his appointment as court musician could be formalized. The family stayed on, and her father, the late Pt Jasraj, began learning the tabla at the age of six to support them.
Once he could afford to, Pt Jasraj established the festival in 1972. For decades, he personally funded the event, without sponsors or ticket sales, ensuring that the musical tradition continued. One of its most poignant chapters unfolded in 2020, when he passed away in the United States during the pandemic. His family brought his ashes to India and then to Hyderabad, where they were immersed at his father’s samadhi at Amberpet.
The festival, however, had to continue. Durga recalled the question that confronted the family: “Who will sing on November 30.” The date marks her grandfather’s death anniversary, which her father had traditionally commemorated with a performance in Hyderabad. The family decided to keep the tradition alive with live artistes rather than recordings. “It had to be a live experience. He should not be there only in archives or on YouTube,” she expressed.
Each day, the festival begins with a mewati prayer, a practise Durga described as central to the festival’s identity. From maestro Kaushiki Chakraborty, tribal musician Dasari Kondappa performing on the burra veena, ghazal singer Pratibha Singh Baghel to kirana gharana vocalist Siddhartha Belmannu and Sufi qawwali performer Salman Ali, Ranjani-Gayatri and Saraswati veena artist Ramana Balachandran, the line up speaks volumes.
A new addition this year is a session on music and mental wellness by Dr Vijay Sathe, a disciple of Pt Jasraj who has more than 35 years of experience using music therapy in hospitals.