A photograph can preserve changing landscapes, revive forgotten histories and reveal overlooked stories that offers different ways of seeing the world. The Indian Photo Festival (IPF) returns for its 12th edition on November 26 at the State Gallery of Art, Madhapur, with exhibitions, conversations, workshops and portfolio reviews. CE interacts with festival director Aquin Mathews, wedding and documentary photographer Kishor Krishnamoorthi, wildlife photographer Dr Latika Nath, photographer-filmmaker Sam Harris and visual artist Stefanie Zoche about their journeys and the stories behind their frames.
Aquin Mathews, Festival director
Our vision has been to create an international platform for photography while strengthening India’s photography community. We saw a need for spaces where photographers could exhibit their work and connect. The festival has grown in scale, international participation and diversity. This edition features conversations with Dr Latika Nath, Prashant Panjiar, Stefanie Zoche, Sudeep Chatterjee and Sam Harris, and the launch of Panjiar’s photobook, Ayodhya: Epicentre of a Divide. Exhibitions explore identity, culture, ecology, memory and social change, including UNICEF’s Every Child, Every Possibility, as well as workshops, National Geographic portfolio reviews and photo walks. Nurturing emerging photographers remains a priority. Our workshops, talks, portfolio reviews, discussions and open call are free. We produce and exhibit selected projects without charge, while the IPF Photography Grant helps photographers develop their work. The festival is free, with exhibitions in public spaces. Photography should be accessible to everyone, not just professionals or art enthusiasts.
Kishor Krishnamoorthi, Wedding and documentary photographer
The Musi has been at Hyderabad’s heart for centuries but has faded into the background, particularly with the western city’s growth. Renewed conversations about its rejuvenation prompted me to document the river and its banks before the planned transformation. Our visits revealed neglect, overgrown banks and crumbling structures. Its potential is immense, but cleaning the water and restoring its banks will take time. The photographs of The River Musi calls attention to a river needing planned rejuvenation. The water crisis offers an opportunity to rethink our relationship with this city artery. One subseries documents places of worship along its banks; a diptych traces the city’s evolution from historic Golconda Fort to new apartments. I want Hyderabad’s citizens to
remember their roots.
Dr Latika Nath, Wildlife photographer and conservationist
My journey began in the forests of Kashmir, Assam and Uttar Pradesh. My research in Bandhavgarh and Kanha, followed by a National Geographic documentary in 2001, showed me how far visual stories can travel. My Oxford research on tigers taught me patience and understanding. Encounters with great cats, elephants, wolves, hyenas, whales, dolphins and birds revealed one connected web of life. I began wanting to capture nature, then understand it, and now give back. I have spent nearly 20 years rewilding land in Kanha. Conservation begins with learning to see, and seeing made me responsible. An image can change what happens on the ground. Ansel Adams, Paul Nicklen and Cristina Mittermeier show how stories move people. We must photograph the whole story, not just the tiger: grasslands, water, prey and people sharing its habitat. Habitats rarely make headlines, but conservation is won or lost there. Show threats honestly, alongside hope and solutions.
Stefanie Zoche, Visual artist
While travelling in South India, we encountered cinemas blending Western influences with local construction. The result is a distinct reinterpretation of modernism. The theatrical façades, like sets attached to buildings, prepare viewers for the cinematic experience. Many single screens have made way for malls and multiplexes. Going to the talkies once brought people from different backgrounds together; today, cinema-going is increasingly commercial, while lower-income groups still attend older theatres. Their decline reflects class divisions and commercialisation. Building façades are like people’s faces; they reveal much when observed closely. These cinemas reflect India’s post-independence search for an architectural identity beyond colonial styles. We call this Hybrid Modernism, drawing on Homi Bhabha’s ideas of hybridity and the cultural ‘third space’. The series engages with postcolonial theory and the blending of influences into a distinct identity.
Sam Harris, Photographer and filmmaker
My photographic journey began in a London home darkroom in the late 1980s. Experimenting led to album art and a career in music and editorial photography. In 2002, my then-wife and I left London for India, eventually settling in rural Western Australia. Forest life, raising a family and slowing down made my work intimate and diaristic, finding the extraordinary in the ordinary and connections between people and their surroundings. This led to The Middle of Somewhere and Neighbours, which I am exhibiting at IPF. These projects also inform my commercial photography and filmmaking. A compelling photograph makes me feel something, whether mysterious, unsettling, moving or beautiful. Amid endless imagery, we must slow down and observe. Neighbours celebrates togetherness, family, friendship, rituals and our connection to nature. The most rewarding creative journey is finding your own voice.