Dr Latika Nath, Wildlife photographer and conservationist

My journey began in the forests of Kashmir, Assam and Uttar Pradesh. My research in Bandhavgarh and Kanha, followed by a National Geographic documentary in 2001, showed me how far visual stories can travel. My Oxford research on tigers taught me patience and understanding. Encounters with great cats, elephants, wolves, hyenas, whales, dolphins and birds revealed one connected web of life. I began wanting to capture nature, then understand it, and now give back. I have spent nearly 20 years rewilding land in Kanha. Conservation begins with learning to see, and seeing made me responsible. An image can change what happens on the ground. Ansel Adams, Paul Nicklen and Cristina Mittermeier show how stories move people. We must photograph the whole story, not just the tiger: grasslands, water, prey and people sharing its habitat. Habitats rarely make headlines, but conservation is won or lost there. Show threats honestly, alongside hope and solutions.