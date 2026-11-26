Before the advent of moving pictures, stories travelled long distances through the sheer determination of performing artists, carried by timeless music, theatre and the art of puppetry. Among these traditions is Tholu Bommalata, a centuries-old form of leather shadow puppetry from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Roughly translating to ‘the dance of leather puppets’, Tholu Bommalata is a fascinating expression of India’s traditional storytelling heritage. Rooted in its visual appeal, simplicity and connection to the earliest forms of visual storytelling, this centuries-old art form recently found a new audience in Hyderabad.
“Art revival shouldn’t be for purists only. It should be for everybody, especially youngsters, because they are the future. They should understand where our traditions come from,” says Supreeta Amancherla, founder of Tree Huggers Club.
In collaboration with Brass Lotus’ founders Chetna Naidu and Sarada Naidu, she recently brought Tholu Bommalata - The Art of Storytelling to audiences at The Moonshine Project and Aroma of Dakshin in the city. Explaining the concern that brought Chetna and her together, Supreeta says, “Today, performances are far less common. As audiences and forms of entertainment have changed, so have the opportunities for traditional puppeteers. Families that have kept the craft alive over generations now face the difficult question of how to continue practising it while making a livelihood. When a tradition like this fades, it is not just the performance that is at risk, but also the knowledge and skills behind it.”
Through movement, dialogue and music, the performance presented a rendition of Sundarakanda, an important chapter from the Ramayana that follows Hanuman’s arduous journey to Lanka in search of Sita. Against a brightly lit screen, intricately crafted and painted leather figures were brought to life by traditional puppeteers from Dharmavaram, Andhra Pradesh.
The artistic techniques, passed down through generations, were a testament to the skill and dedication involved in preserving this heritage.
The enactment was visceral and deeply engaging. Captivating inquisitive children and nostalgic adults alike, it brought together powerful voices, timeless characters and lively fight sequences that drew loud cheers from the audience.
The interplay of movement, music and storytelling made for an immersive experience, demonstrating how an age-old art form can continue to resonate with contemporary audiences.
Beyond the narrative, however, it was the art form itself that lingered long after the performance. The initiative highlighted two essential elements in keeping traditional art alive: the continued practice of the craft and the willingness of audiences to engage with and support it. After all, heritage survives not merely through preservation, but by being experienced, shared and passed on to the next generation.