In collaboration with Brass Lotus’ founders Chetna Naidu and Sarada Naidu, she recently brought Tholu Bommalata - The Art of Storytelling to audiences at The Moonshine Project and Aroma of Dakshin in the city. Explaining the concern that brought Chetna and her together, Supreeta says, “Today, performances are far less common. As audiences and forms of entertainment have changed, so have the opportunities for traditional puppeteers. Families that have kept the craft alive over generations now face the difficult question of how to continue practising it while making a livelihood. When a tradition like this fades, it is not just the performance that is at risk, but also the knowledge and skills behind it.”