HYDERABAD: More than 15 corporates in Hyderabad have pledged to reduce employee commute vehicles by 10% by 2027 to ease congestion and promote sustainable mobility. The pledge, titled ‘Corporate Mobility and Sustainability Pledge’, was taken on the opening day of the three-day ‘Cyberabad Moves 2026’ at T-Hub on Thursday.
The urgency is evident in the city’s IT corridor, where commute times have nearly doubled in five years, rising from 20-25 minutes to 40-45 minutes. Corporate representatives warned that journeys could take up to an hour in the next two to three years if congestion continues to worsen. This is despite only around 50% of employees reporting to offices on peak weekdays, with rapid commercial growth in the Financial District, Raidurg and Kokapet adding to the pressure on roads.
The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) plans to induct 3,500 electric buses, including 1,000 air-conditioned buses, over the next two years. The first batch of AC buses is expected to be deployed in Cyberabad. The corporation also expressed willingness to work with companies to design services around employee travel patterns, saying corporates could reduce transport expenditure by up to 30% by using its services.
Cityflo Co-founder and Head of Corporate Sankalp Kelshikar said improving the convenience and comfort of public transport was key to persuading commuters to give up private vehicles. Speaking to TNIE, he said people would continue to prefer cars if buses were infrequent, overcrowded or lacked comfortable travel options.
He called for higher bus frequency, pedestrian-friendly commercial areas and better last-mile connectivity to Metro stations. Some of Cityflo’s corporate clients had cut employee transportation budgets by nearly half by switching from cabs to buses, he said.
“Cityflo currently offers around 10,000 seats daily in Hyderabad, with buses operating at intervals of about 15 minutes on high-demand routes. It plans to introduce a corporate pass system under which companies can purchase travel passes for employees,” he added.
Women account for 52% of Cityflo’s commuters in Hyderabad, while more than half of its riders have shifted from private cars and cabs, Sankalp said. Vanasthalipuram, Madhapur and LB Nagar are among its major demand centres. The company is also looking to expand to areas within a 20-25 km radius of the Cyberabad IT corridor, including Nampally, Kompally and Miyapur.
At a panel discussion, behavioural scientist Pavan Mamidi said infrastructure improvements alone would not change commuting habits, as choices were also shaped by convenience, social perceptions and status. He called for campaigns to make carpooling and public transport more socially acceptable, while stressing the need for women’s safety and better last-mile connectivity.
Data presented at the event showed that private vehicles accounted for more than 80% of traffic on the seven-km JNTU-Raidurg corridor, carrying around 12,000-15,000 people in nearly 6,000 vehicles an hour. Cars made up 43% of the vehicles, followed by two-wheelers (40%), auto-rickshaws (12%) and buses (2%).