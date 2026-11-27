HYDERABAD: More than 15 corporates in Hyderabad have pledged to reduce employee commute vehicles by 10% by 2027 to ease congestion and promote sustainable mobility. The pledge, titled ‘Corporate Mobility and Sustainability Pledge’, was taken on the opening day of the three-day ‘Cyberabad Moves 2026’ at T-Hub on Thursday.

The urgency is evident in the city’s IT corridor, where commute times have nearly doubled in five years, rising from 20-25 minutes to 40-45 minutes. Corporate representatives warned that journeys could take up to an hour in the next two to three years if congestion continues to worsen. This is despite only around 50% of employees reporting to offices on peak weekdays, with rapid commercial growth in the Financial District, Raidurg and Kokapet adding to the pressure on roads.

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) plans to induct 3,500 electric buses, including 1,000 air-conditioned buses, over the next two years. The first batch of AC buses is expected to be deployed in Cyberabad. The corporation also expressed willingness to work with companies to design services around employee travel patterns, saying corporates could reduce transport expenditure by up to 30% by using its services.

Cityflo Co-founder and Head of Corporate Sankalp Kelshikar said improving the convenience and comfort of public transport was key to persuading commuters to give up private vehicles. Speaking to TNIE, he said people would continue to prefer cars if buses were infrequent, overcrowded or lacked comfortable travel options.