HYDERABAD: The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) has suspended substation operator D Meena Chary for allegedly accepting Rs 10,000 to deliberately trip an 11 kV power feeder in Raghavendranagar Colony under the Hayathnagar Lines Division, allowing a heavy vehicle to pass.

The incident disrupted power supply to 4,215 consumers served by 37 distribution transformers for about an hour. The suspension orders were issued on Wednesday following an inquiry.

TGSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Jitesh V Patil warned that corruption and dereliction of duty would not be tolerated and that strict departmental action would be taken against employees involved in such irregularities.