HYDERABAD: Hyderabad cyber crime police arrested two persons in separate cases involving online harassment and the circulation of morphed and private photographs of women without their consent.

In the first case, a woman from Shamshabad lodged a complaint stating that an unknown person had created multiple fake Instagram accounts using her photograph as the profile picture and impersonating her. The accused allegedly posted morphed obscene photographs of her as Instagram stories and shared them with her Instagram contacts without her consent.

Police registered a case and arrested the accused, Bandela Deepak, a resident of Siddipet district.

In the second case, a woman from Khairatabad complained that an unknown person was harassing her on Snapchat by sharing her private photographs with her contacts without her consent.

The accused’s actions caused her severe emotional distress and violated her privacy, police said. Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested Edunoori Akshith, a resident of Hanamkonda district.

In both cases, police seized the mobile phones allegedly used to commit the offences.