HYDERABAD: A female cadet and an instructor of the Telangana State Aviation Academy sustained injuries after their training aircraft crashed into a tree while making an emergency landing in the Army cantonment area at Golconda around 1 pm on Thursday.

Speaking to TNIE, Golconda DCP J Raghavender Reddy said both were shifted to a private hospital for treatment. The Cessna 152 aircraft had taken off from Begumpet. An aviation academy professor said the aircraft was primarily used for pilot training.

An official said engine failure was suspected to have forced the emergency landing. The instructor reportedly attempted to land the aircraft at the parade grounds inside the military area, but it struck a tree and crashed to the ground. One of its wings detached, while other parts were also damaged.

Army personnel in the vicinity rushed to the spot and rescued the two occupants before shifting them to hospital.

The DGCA is expected to investigate the incident to establish its cause and the circumstances surrounding the emergency landing, including the aircraft’s altitude and the time elapsed since take-off.