HYDERABAD: The TG SAFE seized and disposed of 858 kg of spoiled fish and prawns, worth Rs 1.56 lakh, during inspections at fish markets in Ram Nagar and Begum Bazaar in Hyderabad on Friday.

Nineteen enforcement teams, comprising food safety officers, police personnel, State Food Laboratory technicians and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) veterinary officials, inspected 19 establishments and street vendors, including 15 in Ram Nagar and four in Begum Bazaar, in the two markets.

The officials found several violations, including operating without FSSAI licences or registrations, storing and selling fish in unhygienic conditions, using unclean water and ice, and failing to maintain the required temperature for chilled fish. Officials also found rotten and spoiled fish, rodent infestation and poor personal hygiene among food handlers.

The establishments were also found to be storing fresh and old stocks together without following the first-in, first-out (FIFO) system. Plastic crates and thermocol boxes used to store fish were unclean, while stock registers, employee health records and pest control records were not maintained.

Tests were conducted to detect adulterants, including formalin, in fish and seafood. The stock, valued at Rs 1,56,880, was seized and disposed of using GHMC sanitation vehicles.