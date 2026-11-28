For co-founder AK Solanki, the Madhapur outlet has always held a special place, being the first space where the idea was put to the test. “When we started, this was our first experimental store. I thought we should give the place a new look and celebrate the acceptance of vegetarian Asian food. We started planning around three months ago. Along with the renovation, we wanted to bring in more choices through the menu,” Solanki says.

One of the important additions is a separate Jain menu. “There are people who follow Jain food practices, some who do not consume milk and others who have their own dietary preferences. We wanted to cater to everybody,” he explains.