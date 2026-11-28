There is something about a restaurant going back to its roots while making room for something new. For Tamaasha, the Pan-Asian vegetarian restaurant and lounge in Madhapur, the journey began with an experiment in bringing Asian food to vegetarian diners. The relaunch also marks the introduction of a dedicated Jain menu and a 10-day Korean-inspired Ramen and Mandu Festival. The renovated outlet was inaugurated by celebrity chef Sanjay Thumma, popularly known as Vah-Chef, while Chef Vikram Simha, an award-winning culinary professional and retail fine-dining pioneer, was also present.
For co-founder AK Solanki, the Madhapur outlet has always held a special place, being the first space where the idea was put to the test. “When we started, this was our first experimental store. I thought we should give the place a new look and celebrate the acceptance of vegetarian Asian food. We started planning around three months ago. Along with the renovation, we wanted to bring in more choices through the menu,” Solanki says.
One of the important additions is a separate Jain menu. “There are people who follow Jain food practices, some who do not consume milk and others who have their own dietary preferences. We wanted to cater to everybody,” he explains.
The larger menu has plenty to explore, too. It begins with Asian soups such as Creamy Tom Kha, Tom Yum Tum Yum, Coriander Chilli Kick and The OG Hot & Sour. The appetisers move between familiar Indo-Chinese flavours and Korean-inspired preparations. Seoul Crispy Tofu, with its Korean glaze and sesame, Gochu Paneer Pop, Lotus Spiced Up and Seoul Mushroom Crunch are among the options. Those who enjoy something fiery can look at Chongqing Fire, while Bangkok Spring Roll and the OG Chilli Paneer offer a more familiar take on Asian starters.
There are also bao, momos and dim sums, along with a selection of rice and noodle preparations. The Pillow Bao – Paneer Edition pairs teriyaki-marinated cottage cheese with Asian slaw, while Bibimbap, Baby! brings together steamed rice, seasonal vegetables, tofu and gochujang. For diners who would rather stick to comfort food, the Continental section has pizzas, pasta, burgers and sandwiches. Makhani Melt Pizza, Seoul Pizza, Gochujang Glory Burger and Mac n Cheese are among the additions. The Mr Potato section, with loaded fries, potato wedges and potato cheese bites, rounds off the more casual offerings.
The idea, Solanki points out, is to make the restaurant an all-day space rather than somewhere people visit only for lunch or dinner. The beverage selection now includes matcha and ube, while his personal recommendations from the new menu include Korean Kimchi Ramen, Burmese Vegetable Parcel and Cinnamon Roll French Toast Casserole.
For Chef Sanjay Thumma, the restaurant’s approach to vegetarian food is what makes the concept stand out. Well known to many for his biryanis and Indian cooking, he says he understands why people who strictly follow vegetarian diets are often cautious about eating at Pan-Asian restaurants. Having spent years travelling, Chef Thumma is also familiar with the flavours that make Asian cuisines so distinctive. He believes there is a growing interest in these food cultures, particularly among younger diners who have developed a fondness for Korean food through television and music. “Today, youngsters are fascinated by Korean dramas and K-pop.
They talk about Korean boys and Korean food. Even people like me enjoy watching Korean dramas. Thai food, with its coconut and other flavours, is also quite close to our palate. When you create these foods for vegetarians, it is a wonderful experience,” he says.
The Seoul Fire Ramen comes with a spicy Korean broth, ramen noodles, tofu, mushrooms, greens and spring onion. For those who prefer a richer bowl, Paneer on Fire Ramen combines cottage cheese and vegetables with a creamy-spicy broth. Sichuan Numb & Yum Ramen brings chilli oil and a numbing Sichuan broth into the mix, while Kimchi Me Softly Ramen pairs kimchi broth with tofu, vegetables and sesame. Miso Ramen offers an umami-rich broth with crispy vegetables, and Thai Curry Ramen takes a slightly different route with coconut and lemongrass flavours.
The mandu selection has two variations. Gangnam Mandu comes filled with cheese and exotic vegetables, while Seoul Fire Mandu features steamed or fried dumplings tossed in Korean chilli-garlic sauce. Thumma, who prepared a special hot pot at the relaunch, says the experience was particularly enjoyable because it brought together several ingredients in one preparation. “We all love momos and dim sums, but a hot pot is a different experience. You get to enjoy the noodles, fresh vegetables, mushrooms and tofu together. I usually cook one-pot meals at my farm, so these are preparations I particularly enjoy. I added my favourite tofu and mushrooms and enjoyed them with the broth,” he concludes.