What was the most challenging phase of your journey?

I think it was around 2017 or 2018, when I was living in Mumbai. I stayed there for four years. Every day, I would open the directory of musicians and start calling people, asking if they had any work for me. I would introduce myself as an artist, offer to send voice samples and request opportunities. I did this every single day, hoping for a project or something meaningful. This continued for four years. Kaam aata bhi tha, lekin woh itna fruitful nahi hota tha.



There came a day when I had a major breakdown. Around that time, I heard Kun Faya Kun, and it helped me immensely. I remember listening to it and praying to God, saying, ‘Main bahut mehnat kar raha hoon. I want to reach my destination. I want to sing for people and perform on bigger stages.’ That qawwali gave me immense motivation. Then pandemic happened, and I decided to return home to Delhi and start Bismil Ki Mehfil. Everything changed after that.