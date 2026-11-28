Long before music became a spectacle of elaborate stages and grand productions, the mehfil was a space where poetry, melody and emotion came together. Keeping that spirit alive while giving it a contemporary expression is singer Bismil, who brings his sufi-fusion to Hyderabad with Bismil Ki Mehfil at Quake Arena on November 28. From the stirring Sanson Ki Mala and Tere Bin Nahi Lagda to the much-loved Kali Kali Zulfon Ke Phande, his musical choices reflect his enduring love for the genre. Ahead of his Hyderabad concert, Bismil talks to CE about his musical upbringing, the journey behind his mehfil and the experiences that shaped him as an artist.
How excited are you to perform in Hyderabad?
Hyderabad is a very special city because this is where we started our journey. We have been performing here for almost 12-13 years,
This time, however, the experience will be different. We are embarking on a bigger India tour with larger shows, grander production and a completely new experience. Those who have watched us perform here over the years will notice the difference. There will be qawwalis, Bollywood tracks carrying the essence of qawwali and a sufi-techno set. That combination is going to be amazing for Hyderabad. The audience here is extremely enthusiastic about music. Every time I visit, I receive an amazing response and so much love. That means a lot to me as an artist, and I feel it is my responsibility to give them the best experience whenever I perform here.
How did the concept of Bismil Ki Mehfil come about?
The concept began during pandemic, in 2021, when we hosted our first Bismil Ki Mehfil show. From intimate mehfils to larger concerts, the idea was to create something that people from every generation could come together and enjoy. We wanted to take the traditional mehfil beyond its usual setting and bring more people into that world.
Is there a qawwali you have performed in Hyderabad that holds a special place in your heart?
It is Yeh Jo Halka Halka Suroor Hai by Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan sahab. Whenever I perform that qawwali, people go mad. It has always been a very special part of my performances here.
What drew you towards sufi and qawwali music?
I come from a family of classical musicians, and the element of classical vocalism is also evident in sufi kalaam and qawwali. Earlier Sufi artists composed qawwalis in different raagas and incorporated layakaari. So, since childhood, I felt connected to that style. As I grew older, I listened to more qawwalis. Although I was learning Indian classical music, my inclination was always towards qawwali. There is immense depth in this genre. Its words and lyrics, when expressed through qawwali, touch the heart directly. That emotional connection made me want to pursue it.
What does your creative process look like?
I don’t sit down with a fixed thought that I have to create something specific. It happens quite randomly. Sometimes, while travelling or on a flight, a memory or idea suddenly comes to mind. I voice-record it and, once I am back home, start working on it.
What was the most challenging phase of your journey?
I think it was around 2017 or 2018, when I was living in Mumbai. I stayed there for four years. Every day, I would open the directory of musicians and start calling people, asking if they had any work for me. I would introduce myself as an artist, offer to send voice samples and request opportunities. I did this every single day, hoping for a project or something meaningful. This continued for four years. Kaam aata bhi tha, lekin woh itna fruitful nahi hota tha.
There came a day when I had a major breakdown. Around that time, I heard Kun Faya Kun, and it helped me immensely. I remember listening to it and praying to God, saying, ‘Main bahut mehnat kar raha hoon. I want to reach my destination. I want to sing for people and perform on bigger stages.’ That qawwali gave me immense motivation. Then pandemic happened, and I decided to return home to Delhi and start Bismil Ki Mehfil. Everything changed after that.
How do you find a common musical thread between Sufi compositions, Qawwalis and popular Bollywood melodies?
Sufi kalaam and Qawwali, in themselves, have the power to connect people. But even in Bollywood, there are songs being created that carry the essence of Sufi and Qawwali. Their lyrics are also very strong, and people connect with them deeply.
We choose which songs would fit perfectly with the overall feel of our mehfil. It’s not that we pick up a song that is completely different from our style. We make sure to maintain the same feel and vibe. When Bollywood and Qawwali come together, the fusion sounds absolutely beautiful.
What’s more on the plate?
There is so much coming up that people are not expecting from me. There will be different sounds, new sounds and new Qawwalis. I am really excited about what’s next.