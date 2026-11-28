HYDERABAD: Cyberabad Police will roll out a contra-flow Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) between Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) and Raidurg within a week to ease peak-hour congestion and improve public transport connectivity. Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Ramesh announced this on Friday at the ‘Cyberabad Moves 2026’ mobility conference at T-Hub.

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) will operate the service to improve access to KPHB, HITEC City and Raidurg Metro stations. It also plans to add 510 buses to its Cyberabad fleet over two years, including 450 air-conditioned buses and 60 minibuses. Exclusive services for IT employees are also planned.

IT&C Commissioner (ESD) Ravi Kiran said MMTS would share data with Open Data Telangana to support multimodal transport integration.

Ramesh stressed the need for behavioural changes to improve road safety, while Cyberabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner G Srijana said responsible media narratives could make public transport more attractive.

Addressing the gathering, WRI India CEO Madhav Pai called for a data-driven 10-year road network plan, including secondary and tertiary roads, to improve connectivity.

Doctors and public health experts highlighted the effects of traffic and air pollution on children and vulnerable groups. They called for safer roads, school-zone interventions, better last-mile connectivity and wider access to air-quality and anonymised health data.