Rooted in decades of culinary experience and an appreciation for simplicity, this chef-led venture brings together the familiarity of regional Indian cuisine, the warmth of tandoor, the comfort of continental flavours and the vibrancy of Asian fare.
A distinctive dining concept, Central House recently opened its doors in Kondapur. The serene, homely space draws inspiration from Goan and Portuguese influences, with calming hues complementing its understated aesthetic. Natural light streams through elegant windows, adding to the restaurant’s relaxed appeal.
“We wanted to offer food that was affordable without compromising on quality. Our idea was to create something unique yet intimate — a neighbourhood eatery with a diverse menu that encourages family dining,” says Chef Sateesh Krishnan, who brings over 25 years of culinary experience to the table. Alongside Chef Raghu Ramaswamy, he welcomes us to Central House.
Upon entering, we are warmly ushered to our table, tucked away in a quiet nook that feels both intimate and exclusive. With its soothing ambience and thoughtfully curated menu, the restaurant hopes to carve a niche in the city’s thriving dining scene.
The Drumstick Leaves Soup sets the tone for the meal. Infused with fresh moringa leaves, it delivers a refreshing burst of flavour. Another highlight is the Smoked Pineapple & Jalapeno juice, a signature beverage that pairs particularly well with the David Black Pepper Paneer, also available in chicken and prawn variants.
Our spread also features the Kizhi Parotta, Aloo Tikki Imli Chaat, Bagara Khana and the signature Idiyappam Khao Suey. The Kizhi Parotta, steamed in a banana leaf with a richly spiced filling, is an undisputed favourite. The Aloo Tikki Imli Chaat strikes a delightful balance of flavours, with tamarind, cultured yoghurt and vibrant Indian chutneys coming together beautifully. The Bagara Khana, a fragrant Hyderabadi-style rice preparation, is equally satisfying.
For meat lovers, three dishes worth trying are the David Black Pepper Chicken, Kerala Mutton Fry and Mutton Salna. Each adds to the restaurant’s diverse culinary offering.
With its comforting menu, generous variety and calming ambience, Central House makes a compelling case for a return visit.