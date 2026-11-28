HYDERABAD: The three municipal corporations in Hyderabad’s Core Urban Region (CURE) are receiving 150-200 complaints daily about faulty streetlights, with the absence of a regular maintenance agency delaying repairs across the city.
Malfunctioning Centralised Control and Monitoring System (CCMS) panels have added to the problem, with several complaints taking days or even weeks to resolve.
The maintenance vacuum followed the expiry of the contract awarded to Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), which maintained around 5.42 lakh LED streetlights in the erstwhile GHMC area. Civic authorities have since depended on temporary staff and private subcontractors, but these arrangements have proved inadequate.
Officials said there was an acute shortage of field engineers, no clear record of the workforce deployed and a hold on procuring new materials. The absence of dedicated officers and regular supervision has further affected operations.
Existing maintenance engineers are also handling additional electrical responsibilities, leaving them with less time to oversee repairs.
New agency appointed, mobilisation pending
The GHMC, the nodal agency for CURE, has issued a Letter of Agreement (LoA) to a joint venture of BAC Infratech Private Limited and Vinci Global Private Limited for a 10-year maintenance contract worth Rs 1,720.83 crore. It covers nearly 7.60 lakh LED streetlights, CCMS panels and associated infrastructure across the three corporations.
The network includes 3,30,487 lights under GHMC, 1,85,258 under Cyberabad and 2,44,846 under Malkajgiri. The agency will maintain the network, reduce repair delays, replace equipment and monitor performance.
However, the formal agreement is yet to be signed, and deployment of personnel and equipment is pending. Administrative delays, including the absence of a regular chief engineer who is on leave, have slowed the process. Officials expect mobilisation to take another month or two, with full-scale operations likely to begin only by January 2027. Residents may have to put up with failures and delayed repairs until then.