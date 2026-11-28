HYDERABAD: The three municipal corporations in Hyderabad’s Core Urban Region (CURE) are receiving 150-200 complaints daily about faulty streetlights, with the absence of a regular maintenance agency delaying repairs across the city.

Malfunctioning Centralised Control and Monitoring System (CCMS) panels have added to the problem, with several complaints taking days or even weeks to resolve.

The maintenance vacuum followed the expiry of the contract awarded to Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), which maintained around 5.42 lakh LED streetlights in the erstwhile GHMC area. Civic authorities have since depended on temporary staff and private subcontractors, but these arrangements have proved inadequate.

Officials said there was an acute shortage of field engineers, no clear record of the workforce deployed and a hold on procuring new materials. The absence of dedicated officers and regular supervision has further affected operations.

Existing maintenance engineers are also handling additional electrical responsibilities, leaving them with less time to oversee repairs.