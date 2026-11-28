HYDERABAD: The investigation into the illegal oocyte donation racket has widened, with Malkajgiri police probing the suspected involvement of ART banks, fertility centres and intermediaries in an organised referral network.

As part of the investigation, police searched the corporate office of Oasis Hospitals at Centre Point on Sardar Patel Road in Begumpet.

Police have arrested Emirishetty Durga Prasad (A9), who allegedly arranged and referred women to various ART banks and fertility centres.

He has been taken into custody for further interrogation. Investigators are also examining his associates and financial dealings.

Police are scrutinising transactions between intermediaries, ART banks, fertility centres and other individuals, including payments to agents and compensation allegedly offered to women.

They are also examining the roles of management personnel, directors, representatives, coordinators and other intermediaries.

Investigators are verifying donor records, medical documents, consent forms and registration and screening procedures to determine whether the provisions of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, were followed.