HYDERABAD: After fetching record bids in earlier auctions, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority’s (HMDA) latest attempts to sell plots at Neopolis and Moosapet drew no takers. The setback follows a similar outcome at HUDA Heights, where eight plots remained unsold earlier this week.
The two plots offered on Friday measured 4.59 acres in Neopolis Layout, Kokapet (Plot No. 17), and 3.15 acres in Moosapet Layout, Kukatpally (Plot No. 1), abutting National Highway 65. HMDA had set the upset price at Rs 120 crore per acre for Neopolis and Rs 99 crore per acre for Moosapet.
The response is a far cry from the Neopolis auctions held in November and December 2025. The three phases of the auctions fetched HMDA Rs 3,708 crore. One of the plots, Plot No. 15, went for a record Rs 151.25 crore per acre.
Sources said the high reserve prices were key reasons bidders stayed away. At the pre-bid meeting, prospective bidders reportedly asked HMDA to lower the Neopolis price from Rs 120 crore to Rs 99 crore per acre and the Moosapet price from Rs 99 crore to Rs 75-Rs 80 crore per acre. The authority did not agree and kept the prices unchanged.
Plot No 17 at Neopolis had also failed to draw sufficient interest in September 2026. Only one bid came in against the reserve price of Rs 120 crore per acre, forcing HMDA to cancel that auction.
The HUDA Heights plots faced a similar fate on Wednesday. The eight plots, near MLA Colony in Banjara Hills, covered a total of 10,159 square yards and carried an upset price of Rs 2 lakh per square yard. Each plot required an earnest money deposit (EMD) of Rs 1 crore. Not one attracted a bidder.
Sources said legal uncertainty over the HUDA Heights land, along with the high reserve price, had put off prospective buyers.
Moosapet, however, faces a different hurdle. The auction concerns the former HUDA Truck Park land, which is facing legal challenges. The Telangana High Court dismissed two Public Interest Litigations (PILs) challenging the proposed e-auction of 3.15 acres of land at Moosapet village in Kukatpally, clearing the way for the state government to proceed with the scheduled auction.
With three prime land auctions drawing a blank, HMDA faces questions over whether its pricing and unresolved legal issues are putting off potential buyers.