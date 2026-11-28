HYDERABAD: After fetching record bids in earlier auctions, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority’s (HMDA) latest attempts to sell plots at Neopolis and Moosapet drew no takers. The setback follows a similar outcome at HUDA Heights, where eight plots remained unsold earlier this week.

The two plots offered on Friday measured 4.59 acres in Neopolis Layout, Kokapet (Plot No. 17), and 3.15 acres in Moosapet Layout, Kukatpally (Plot No. 1), abutting National Highway 65. HMDA had set the upset price at Rs 120 crore per acre for Neopolis and Rs 99 crore per acre for Moosapet.

The response is a far cry from the Neopolis auctions held in November and December 2025. The three phases of the auctions fetched HMDA Rs 3,708 crore. One of the plots, Plot No. 15, went for a record Rs 151.25 crore per acre.

Sources said the high reserve prices were key reasons bidders stayed away. At the pre-bid meeting, prospective bidders reportedly asked HMDA to lower the Neopolis price from Rs 120 crore to Rs 99 crore per acre and the Moosapet price from Rs 99 crore to Rs 75-Rs 80 crore per acre. The authority did not agree and kept the prices unchanged.

Plot No 17 at Neopolis had also failed to draw sufficient interest in September 2026. Only one bid came in against the reserve price of Rs 120 crore per acre, forcing HMDA to cancel that auction.