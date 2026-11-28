The cart with wheels and a stove
This is what we call a panipuri bandi. The first thing you notice is that it usually has a name that starts with a god. Laxmi Chat, Sai Chat Bhandar, Balaji chat etc. Seeking blessings from God is good, but there’s a deeper connection between panipuri and gods. Legend says Draupadi invented panipuri when Kunti challenged her to feed the five Pandavas with leftover potatoes and dough. I guess that’s why panipuri has always been a shared experience. But this cart in Hyderabad doesn’t serve potatoes. This one has chickpeas, and its speciality is that you get hot chickpeas with cold pani inside room-temperature puris. Sometimes, when food is hot, it’s hard to know if it’s really bad, which adds stability to its business and is why the wheels of this cart are always stationary.
The unnamed panipuri guy
This guy has no name, no wheels and no stove. But if he serves good panipuri, his name becomes something like “that guy near Ratnadeep” or “that guy near the Kondapur masjid.” We literally know nothing about him except that he wears a plastic glove on one hand and touches the puri with his ungloved hand. But this guy sells aloo, and his panipuri is cold. That’s all he has to offer. He’s a panipuri purist. Panipuri at best, masala puri occasionally, but that’s about it. This guy is the most affordable. I had a plate yesterday for Rs 25 in 2026! It felt like he was underpaid, so I had two plates. If you visit these guys more often, you’ll realise that many of them have some connection to the eastern parts of India — Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. And one day, they randomly vanish, never to be seen again. Did someone send him back? Did he clear the IAS exam? Was he arrested? Only the news will tell.
The big guns
These guys are your Haldirams and Bikanervalas. Their panipuri is just good enough. They could be the best since they have the budget for the best chefs and raw materials, but they’re afraid of a legal case, so they take the safest options and make panipuri that’s just above bland. I’ve enjoyed a few here and there, and I still don’t mind going because they offer seating and AC. Sometimes when you don’t want to be standing in the dust and traffic, and suddenly your interest in hygiene increases. This is where you compromise. But what frustrates me is that some of them take the experience to a new level and make you assemble your own panipuri. Which is the best way to ruin someone’s panipuri outing. It’s not that simple. The crater in the panipuri requires a perfect amount of force so that it’s not too big, or your panipuri has now become sev. The volume of pani you need to pour in has to be just right, so that it’s neither a dry puri nor a flooded puri. And the timing has to be right, so that you finish one and are served the next before you get bored. These are the physics that only a panipuri guy with no major degree seems to know. Anyway, the reason I’m obsessed with panipuris these days is diet. Low-calorie, medium-fibre and high in taste. It’s the one thing I’ve been right about since childhood, without even knowing it.
Sandesh Johnny
@johnnykasandesh
(This comedian is here to tell funny stories about Hyderabad)
(The writer’s views are his own)