The big guns

These guys are your Haldirams and Bikanervalas. Their panipuri is just good enough. They could be the best since they have the budget for the best chefs and raw materials, but they’re afraid of a legal case, so they take the safest options and make panipuri that’s just above bland. I’ve enjoyed a few here and there, and I still don’t mind going because they offer seating and AC. Sometimes when you don’t want to be standing in the dust and traffic, and suddenly your interest in hygiene increases. This is where you compromise. But what frustrates me is that some of them take the experience to a new level and make you assemble your own panipuri. Which is the best way to ruin someone’s panipuri outing. It’s not that simple. The crater in the panipuri requires a perfect amount of force so that it’s not too big, or your panipuri has now become sev. The volume of pani you need to pour in has to be just right, so that it’s neither a dry puri nor a flooded puri. And the timing has to be right, so that you finish one and are served the next before you get bored. These are the physics that only a panipuri guy with no major degree seems to know. Anyway, the reason I’m obsessed with panipuris these days is diet. Low-calorie, medium-fibre and high in taste. It’s the one thing I’ve been right about since childhood, without even knowing it.

Sandesh Johnny

@johnnykasandesh

(This comedian is here to tell funny stories about Hyderabad)

(The writer’s views are his own)