HYDERABAD: Heavy rain early on Friday caused waterlogging in several parts of Hyderabad, particularly the western areas, and disrupted power supply in some localities.

The spell began around 1 am, with Kukatpally and Safilguda receiving over 7 cm of rainfall within a few hours. Areas around Hafeezpet railway station reported waterlogging. Bhongir recorded 12 cm of rain and Alair 10 cm by 6 am.

The IMD forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated places across Telangana on Friday, with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph likely in several districts, including Hyderabad. For Hyderabad, the IMD forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle over the next 24 hours.

Dry weather is expected across Telangana from November 28 to December 3. Minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2-4°C over next the five days. Hyderabad recorded 20.1 mm of rainfall on Friday, with maximum and minimum temperatures of 31.7 and 21.7°C, respectively.