For Shravya Varma, storytelling has always gone beyond words. A celebrity stylist with a keen eye for design, detail and visual narratives, she has been in the industry for sixteen years creating distinctive looks for cinema. Some of the biggest names in the South Indian film industry includes

Vijay Deverakonda, Nagarjuna, Vikram to Keerthy Suresh, Rashmika Mandanna, Trisha Krishnan and PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal. However, her latest outing took her away from the world of fashion and into an entirely different arena. Shravya emerged as the co-winner of The Traitors Telugu, a reality show that tested her ability to read people, navigate shifting loyalties and make difficult strategic decisions. In a conversation with CE, Shravya talks about her journey in styling, the Hyderabad influences that shape her work, her experience on the show and what lies ahead.

Excerpts

What made you say yes to the show?

I genuinely love the game. In fact, I had watched the show even before I was approached, and Mafia has always been one of my favourite games to play at home. The psychology, deception, reading people and figuring out what is happening beneath the surface have always fascinated me. Interestingly, I actually said no before I said yes. I was quite terrified of being on screen and putting myself out there publicly.