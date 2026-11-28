For Shravya Varma, storytelling has always gone beyond words. A celebrity stylist with a keen eye for design, detail and visual narratives, she has been in the industry for sixteen years creating distinctive looks for cinema. Some of the biggest names in the South Indian film industry includes
Vijay Deverakonda, Nagarjuna, Vikram to Keerthy Suresh, Rashmika Mandanna, Trisha Krishnan and PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal. However, her latest outing took her away from the world of fashion and into an entirely different arena. Shravya emerged as the co-winner of The Traitors Telugu, a reality show that tested her ability to read people, navigate shifting loyalties and make difficult strategic decisions. In a conversation with CE, Shravya talks about her journey in styling, the Hyderabad influences that shape her work, her experience on the show and what lies ahead.
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What made you say yes to the show?
I genuinely love the game. In fact, I had watched the show even before I was approached, and Mafia has always been one of my favourite games to play at home. The psychology, deception, reading people and figuring out what is happening beneath the surface have always fascinated me. Interestingly, I actually said no before I said yes. I was quite terrified of being on screen and putting myself out there publicly.
How difficult was it to distinguish between genuine relationships and strategic alliances?
I was consciously trying to keep my emotions out of the game because I knew that was important for my survival. But I’m human, and there were moments when that wasn’t entirely possible. I had to make decisions that meant eliminating people I had genuinely grown close to, including Varsha D’Souza, Dhanu Dino and Pranav Chaganty, who had become some of my closest friends in the house. Having Meghu(Dr Meghanath Reddy) there made those decisions even more difficult. That took a toll on me mentally, physically and emotionally. I think that’s the paradox of the game. You can be very clear about your strategy and still be deeply affected by the human cost of executing it.
Did you discover a side of yourself that you hadn’t encountered before?
For starters, I’m actually quite funny, although I realised that not everyone necessarily understands my kind of humour! (laughs) I also realised that my love language isn’t necessarily conventional, but it is loud. I’m instinctive about backing people I consider my own, without necessarily expecting anything transactional in return. I discovered that I’m a lot more patient than I give myself credit for and that I can hold my own at a table, even in situations where being right doesn’t necessarily make you popular. I also realised that not everyone is comfortable with a woman who is confident in her own light. Above everything else, I’m proud of how I conducted myself and, more importantly, of the relationships I managed to build. I went in not knowing how many people would genuinely connect with me, but walked away having earned the affection and respect of people I deeply value. That’s probably my biggest achievement from the show. I also learnt that authenticity can make you appear loud or even crazy to people who aren’t used to seeing that much of it. Integrity, too, can be intimidating to people who aren’t being genuine.
Tell us about your journey as a celebrity stylist.
My journey began when I was 17, and what started as an instinctive love for fashion has grown into a 16-year career spanning cinema, celebrity styling and image management. I’m an architectural graduate, so I’ve always had an eye for structure, proportion and design. But more than anything, storytelling is my thing. I tell stories through clothes. Whether it’s a film character, a celebrity’s public appearance or a personal style identity, I love using clothing to communicate something beyond aesthetics. For me, it’s never just about dressing someone well; it’s about creating a visual language that people recognise and remember. Over the years, I’ve worked on several big films and had the privilege of collaborating with some of the biggest names in the South Indian film industry. Sixteen years later, what continues to excite me is that every person, character and project has a different story to tell. And clothes are my medium of telling it.
Which aspects of Hyderabad’s culture, textiles and traditional dressing influence your work?
Hyderabad has a very distinct visual identity. I think it’s the beautiful balance between Nizami opulence and Deccani simplicity. The richness of the jewellery, the pearls, the beautiful drapes, intricate craftsmanship and understated elegance of traditional dressing have always fascinated me. I’m particularly fond of Telangana’s textile heritage — Pochampally, Gadwal, Narayanpet and the beauty of handlooms. I love how much history and storytelling a single fabric can carry. I love taking something traditional and interpreting it in a contemporary way while retaining its soul. That’s where I think Hyderabad’s influence really comes into my work.
What are three wardrobe essentials every woman should invest in?
First, a beautifully tailored blazer, preferably in a neutral shade. It instantly elevates almost anything you wear and is an investment that will outlive trends.
Second, a great pair of well-fitted trousers. The right cut, fabric and fit can transform your wardrobe. They can take you from a boardroom to dinner with just a change in styling.
Third, a timeless, versatile bag. It doesn’t necessarily have to be the trendiest or most recognisable luxury bag, but should have beautiful craftsmanship, good proportions and enough versatility to work across occasions.
My philosophy is to invest in pieces that understand your body, complement your lifestyle and don’t need a trend to make them relevant. Buy less, but buy exceptionally well.
What’s next?
I’m excited about exploring the intersection of cinema, fashion, art and culture. I’m continuing my film work, including some exciting projects, and I’m also looking at opportunities to create more meaningful collaborations with personalities, designers and brands. I feel I’m entering a phase where I want to do more than just create looks.