As Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 takes the big screen by storm, it revisits the epic’s central figures while bringing lesser-explored characters into the spotlight. Among them is Urmila, Lakshman’s wife, portrayed by Sonia Balani. The character comes alive on screen through the actor’s inherent radiance and effortless charm.
She began her journey with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and The Kerala Story. Her latest outing in Ramayana marks another significant milestone in her career. Recalling how she landed the role of Urmila, Sonia says the experience was particularly special, not least because it gave her the opportunity to work with director Nitesh Tiwari. The scale of the production was another aspect that excited her.
She initially expressed interest in both Urmila and Shurpanakha. However, the latter had already been finalised, and she went ahead with the audition for Urmila. “I auditioned one day and was locked within the next two days,” she recalls.
Having already explored a range of characters, Sonia is particularly drawn to roles that challenge her as an actor. One such experience was playing Asifa in The Kerala Story (2023). Her first negative character in films, Asifa presented an entirely different creative challenge. “Cracking Asifa wasn’t easy. I struggled with understanding her initially, but that’s exactly what made the process challenging and exciting. I feel grey and negative characters offer so much to an actor, especially through their eyes, mannerisms and subtle expressions,” she says.
However, portraying characters with shades of grey also comes with its share of challenges, particularly when audiences struggle to distinguish between the actor and the role. Sonia admits that she experienced this first-hand after playing Asifa. “Sometimes, when you play a negative character convincingly, there’s a fear of being stereotyped. I received some extremely abusive DMs and vulgar trolling. I feel it takes a certain amount of courage to choose such roles because audiences here are still learning to separate an actor from the character,” she shares.
Having worked across films, television and theatre, Sonia has also experienced the distinct demands of each medium. Television, she feels, is an excellent training ground for adaptability. “TV prepares you for the worst, in the best possible way! Everything is last-minute — scripts, changes, time constraints and multiple setups. You learn to adapt quickly, improvise and give your best even in the most challenging circumstances,” she explains.
Theatre, on the other hand, offers a different kind of creative freedom. Describing it as an actor’s medium, she believes the stage allows performers to surrender completely to their characters and experience the moment without interruption. Films, meanwhile, have their own magic, despite the constraints of editing, screen time and runtime. There is also the uncertainty of whether a project will eventually make it to theatres. Yet, nothing quite compares to the thrill of watching oneself on the big screen, she adds.
Looking ahead, the actor is keen to take on more challenging parts and explore newer creative avenues. She is also venturing into direction with a short film she has written, in which she will play a layered character. The project is one she hopes to take to film festivals.