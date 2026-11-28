Theatre, on the other hand, offers a different kind of creative freedom. Describing it as an actor’s medium, she believes the stage allows performers to surrender completely to their characters and experience the moment without interruption. Films, meanwhile, have their own magic, despite the constraints of editing, screen time and runtime. There is also the uncertainty of whether a project will eventually make it to theatres. Yet, nothing quite compares to the thrill of watching oneself on the big screen, she adds.