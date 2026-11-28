A hint of spices in the air and Mickey and Minnie Mouse welcoming guests with cheerful acts set the mood for the annual cake mixing ceremony at Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel, a merry affair that ushered in the spirit of the festive season.

Held on the hotel’s seventh floor, overlooking the bustling city roads, the celebration was accompanied by live Christmas music, creating a cheerful atmosphere that was much to our liking. The children, too, were delighted, happily running around before patiently getting ready with Santa hats and gloves for the mini cake-mixing activity. Once the little ones had wrapped up their session, it was time for an interactive grape-stomping activity, which brought a playful twist to the afternoon while allowing guests to experience an age-old festive tradition. We adults also got our share of Santa hats, aprons and gloves before joining in the fun of mixing an assortment of ingredients, marking the beginning of the traditional Christmas cake preparation.