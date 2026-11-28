A hint of spices in the air and Mickey and Minnie Mouse welcoming guests with cheerful acts set the mood for the annual cake mixing ceremony at Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel, a merry affair that ushered in the spirit of the festive season.
Held on the hotel’s seventh floor, overlooking the bustling city roads, the celebration was accompanied by live Christmas music, creating a cheerful atmosphere that was much to our liking. The children, too, were delighted, happily running around before patiently getting ready with Santa hats and gloves for the mini cake-mixing activity. Once the little ones had wrapped up their session, it was time for an interactive grape-stomping activity, which brought a playful twist to the afternoon while allowing guests to experience an age-old festive tradition. We adults also got our share of Santa hats, aprons and gloves before joining in the fun of mixing an assortment of ingredients, marking the beginning of the traditional Christmas cake preparation.
But that was not where the good things ended. In fact, it was only the beginning. We got to indulge in an elaborate spread of freshly prepared pastries, tarts, pizzas and other culinary favourites. Our picks were the Smoked Chicken Cheese Quiche, Strawberry Croissant and Lotus Biscoff Brownie. A special shoutout to the pastry team for its impressive chocolate creations, including Santa, reindeer and yule logs. Not only did they taste delicious, but they also looked too beautiful to cut into for a bite. Adding to the seasonal experience were freshly prepared mulled wine and warm hot chocolate, offering the perfect accompaniment to the afternoon’s festivities.
The event also featured dedicated experiences for younger guests, including a children’s table stocked with refreshing juices, ensuring that the little ones were equally involved in the celebrations. Bringing together festive flavours, music and interactive experiences, the cake-mixing ceremony celebrated the spirit of togetherness and the joy of creating memories with family and friends, setting the tone for the festive season ahead.