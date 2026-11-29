HYDERABAD: At least 10% of IT employees in Cyberabad should shift to public transport to ease traffic congestion in the IT corridor, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu said on Saturday.

Addressing the concluding session of the three-day ‘Cyberabad Moves’ initiative, organised jointly by the Cyberabad Police, Cyberabad Municipal Corporation and voluntary organisations, he said nearly 10 lakh employees worked within a two-square-kilometre area in Cyberabad, while an equal number of vehicles moved through the area during morning and evening peak hours, contributing to severe congestion.

He said traffic congestion could be significantly reduced if at least 10% of IT employees opted for public transport and called for promoting carpooling. He appreciated the decisions taken by officials and IT company representatives during the initiative and stressed the need to encourage voluntary participation by citizens rather than impose restrictions.

Citing the Philippines as an example, he said some countries regulated vehicle movement through odd-even restrictions based on registration numbers to manage traffic.

The minister said the growing number of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and IT companies setting up offices in Cyberabad was partly due to the availability of office space.