HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s expanding data centre industry may not be placing an immediate burden on the city’s freshwater reserves, but the proposed addition of large-capacity facilities could make water availability a concern in the coming years, particularly in the absence of adequate infrastructure for treating and reusing wastewater.

Existing data centres have relatively low water consumption, but requirements could rise as more facilities became operational, says Joseph Thilak, executive director, Occupier Strategy & Solutions and Head of Data Centre Business (India).

“Greywater availability in Hyderabad is a challenge. At present, data centres are largely dependent on freshwater, but their consumption levels are relatively low. As capacities increase, the availability of treated water could become a challenge,” he says.

Hyd’s limited wastewater infrastructure

Unlike Mumbai, which has a relatively established treated wastewater ecosystem, Hyderabad has limited infrastructure for wastewater collection, treatment and reuse. With freshwater also facing competing demand from residential and commercial users, ensuring adequate supplies of treated wastewater would be important for the sector’s expansion, Thilak adds.

The concern comes as Hyderabad emerges as one of the country’s largest data centre destinations. According to a study by Knight Frank India, the city’s development pipeline grew 36.4% to 15 facilities in the third quarter of 2026, up from 11 in 2025. Eight of the proposed facilities are expected to have capacities exceeding 100 MW and six fall in the 50-100 MW category.

Hyderabad accounts for 18.8% of India’s 80-facility pipeline, making it the second-largest market after Mumbai. The city has 24 operational data centres, most with capacities below 10 MW, but none exceeding 100 MW.