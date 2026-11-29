HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s expanding data centre industry may not be placing an immediate burden on the city’s freshwater reserves, but the proposed addition of large-capacity facilities could make water availability a concern in the coming years, particularly in the absence of adequate infrastructure for treating and reusing wastewater.
Existing data centres have relatively low water consumption, but requirements could rise as more facilities became operational, says Joseph Thilak, executive director, Occupier Strategy & Solutions and Head of Data Centre Business (India).
“Greywater availability in Hyderabad is a challenge. At present, data centres are largely dependent on freshwater, but their consumption levels are relatively low. As capacities increase, the availability of treated water could become a challenge,” he says.
Hyd’s limited wastewater infrastructure
Unlike Mumbai, which has a relatively established treated wastewater ecosystem, Hyderabad has limited infrastructure for wastewater collection, treatment and reuse. With freshwater also facing competing demand from residential and commercial users, ensuring adequate supplies of treated wastewater would be important for the sector’s expansion, Thilak adds.
The concern comes as Hyderabad emerges as one of the country’s largest data centre destinations. According to a study by Knight Frank India, the city’s development pipeline grew 36.4% to 15 facilities in the third quarter of 2026, up from 11 in 2025. Eight of the proposed facilities are expected to have capacities exceeding 100 MW and six fall in the 50-100 MW category.
Hyderabad accounts for 18.8% of India’s 80-facility pipeline, making it the second-largest market after Mumbai. The city has 24 operational data centres, most with capacities below 10 MW, but none exceeding 100 MW.
Existing data centres may guzzle 1 crore litres daily
Hyderabad’s existing data centre capacity of around 200 MW could consume an estimated 21 billion units of electricity annually, assuming an average utilisation of 85% and a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.4. At an assumed Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE) of 1.5-2.5 litres per kilowatt-hour of IT energy consumption, daily water use could range from 60 lakh to one crore litres.
At a live capacity of 300 MW, annual electricity consumption could rise to around 31.3 billion units, while daily water use could range from 90 lakh to 1.5 crore litres. If the state government’s target of achieving 5 GW of data centre capacity by 2029 is realised, annual electricity consumption could reach around 52 billion units, with daily water requirements estimated at 15.3 crore to 25.5 crore litres.
These projections come at a time when Telangana is already facing pressure on its power and water resources. El Nino conditions, deficient rainfall and increased electricity demand have added to the state’s infrastructure challenges, making the requirements of an expanding data centre industry an issue that will need attention.
Thilak, however, says the state government was taking steps to meet the sector’s anticipated power demand. Major data centre clusters are located outside Hyderabad, primarily in Chandanvelly, Mekaguda, Meerkhanpet, Fab City and Bharat Future City, many of which are part of established industrial corridors.
Bharat Future City has a 750 kV substation specifically established to support data centre development. Chandanvelly, which currently has a 220 kV substation, is expected to get an additional 450 kV gas-insulated substation. The proposed infrastructure could support power requirements of 1.5-3 GW, he says.
New cooling systems may reduce water use
Changes in cooling technology could help moderate water consumption, Thilak says. Newer AI infrastructure facilities are adopting a combination of air-cooled and water-cooled chillers, reducing their dependence on water-based cooling systems.
While data centres involve substantial capital investments, the direct employment generated is relatively low. A 100 MW facility could generate only around one-tenth of the employment created in commercial office space for an equivalent investment, Thilak points out.
However, the sector generates indirect employment through HVAC, mechanical, electrical and plumbing services, fibre connectivity and technology industries.
The economic benefits also include revenue from overseas companies using India-based data storage and computing services. Local billing, construction, land, equipment, labour and other infrastructure-related activities would generate income and tax revenues for both the State and Centre, he says.
The Union Budget has also announced a tax holiday until 2047 for eligible foreign cloud service providers operating through India-based data centre infrastructure, with the aim of attracting global hyperscalers and operators.