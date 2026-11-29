HYDERABAD: The Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) has launched a crackdown on poorly maintained Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) in gated communities and major residential and commercial complexes in Hyderabad after inspections revealed widespread violations of wastewater discharge standards.

Of the 237 STPs inspected by the TGPCB’s Rolling Task Force teams, only six were found to be complying with prescribed norms. Nine were non-operational and discharging untreated sewage outside their premises. Laboratory analysis of samples from the remaining 222 operational plants showed that their treated wastewater failed to meet prescribed standards.

The TGPCB has issued show-cause notices to the managements concerned for failing to ensure proper operation and maintenance of their STPs. With the government promoting the reuse of treated wastewater for construction, industrial activities, and gardening, the Board stressed that this would help conserve freshwater only if sewage was adequately treated. It urged residential and commercial complexes to ensure uninterrupted STP operations and maintain proper records.

Residential and commercial projects with a built-up area of 20,000 square metres or more must obtain the TGPCB’s Consent for Establishment and Consent for Operation, install dedicated flow and electricity meters, and maintain daily operational records.