HYDERABAD: The Malkajgiri police on Saturday arrested two senior executives of Sadguru Healthcare Private Limited, which operates Oasis Fertility Centres, in connection with an alleged illegal oocyte (egg) procurement racket.

The arrested persons were identified as Pratik Anil Gaglani (44), Chief Operating Officer of Sadguru Healthcare, who resides in Nallagandla in Ranga Reddy district, and Dr Rajarshi Deb (53), Medical Administrator at the company’s corporate office in Begumpet, who resides in Jubilee Hills, police said. Gaglani is a native of Mumbai, while Deb hails from Haflong in Assam.

According to police, Gaglani managed company operations, coordinated funds and maintained contact with the ART Bank in-charge regarding donor activities. Deb allegedly oversaw clinical operations, doctor recruitment and coordination with the ART Bank in-charge.

Police said agents were engaged to bring women from different states for oocyte collection. The women were allegedly administered ovarian stimulation injections before being sent to designated Level-II fertility centres for medical procedures.

The company operated 43 clinics across India, conducting around 100 oocyte donor cycles and 600 self-cycles every month, generating an estimated monthly revenue of Rs 27-28 crore, police said. Verification of its bank accounts revealed credit and debit transactions totalling Rs 487.82 crore between April 1 and November 26, 2026.

The two were arrested in connection with a case registered at Saroornagar police station. Police seized two mobile phones from Gaglani and one from Deb. Further investigation is underway to trace the remaining accused.