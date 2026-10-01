A stay that feels like home

The tour of the property was the main attraction of the stay. We first took a look at the meeting rooms and the lobby, which were all beautifully set with a Hyderabadi theme and Nizami architecture that truly made the Hyderabad connection visible at the property. Then, we checked out the private theatre, which was huge and just the right space to sit and enjoy with friends and family. The theatre is beautifully decked up with movie posters around, and people can experience a theatre-style view of a movie.

The bar corner and the gym for fitness are quite an experimental setup. Whether you want a quiet space, a wellness experience, fitness for your health or much more, this place gives you space for everything and for all age groups. Well, if you want to live at a place that offers great ambience, with access to a private kitchen, living room and bedroom; a place that feels like home and also taking care of your health, giving the right vibe and energy, Priya Living is the place for you.