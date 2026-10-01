A stay that feels like home

Some vacations, though short, remain with us forever, while those that last longer stay with us as memories for a long time. It is not only the people we travel with, but also the place and the vibe that comes along. It was this experience that we recently had at Priya Living, a one-of-its-kind living and vacation experience, that had its own charm that it created.
When living is made so easy and accessible to many, there is hardly any room for doubt. Right from food and room service, the place also offers a private theatre, meeting rooms, a spa, kids’ play area, bar and much more. This surely makes a holiday better, and the ambience here definitely gave a touch of traditional roots and Indian culture. As we entered the property, it definitely surprised us how it was located inside the streets of Nallagandla. After we entered the property, we were first escorted to the dinner table at the restaurant. Since the restaurant only served à la carte, we got the opportunity to choose what we could eat from the menu.
Soon after that, we headed to the room where we could relax and make our own coffee and tea, with access to the in-built kitchen in the room. Sipping a hot beverage is something that makes the body relax, and sleeping on a comfortable bed was just the right way to begin the stay with. Away from the city’s chaos, the next day we began with a hot cup of coffee and a blissful shower. We then headed to join the breakfast. The best part was that at the table, we were able to communicate with the fellow people who were living there. All said and done, the morning breakfast was indeed a delightful experience with a combination of South Indian and English breakfast.
The tour of the property was the main attraction of the stay. We first took a look at the meeting rooms and the lobby, which were all beautifully set with a Hyderabadi theme and Nizami architecture that truly made the Hyderabad connection visible at the property. Then, we checked out the private theatre, which was huge and just the right space to sit and enjoy with friends and family. The theatre is beautifully decked up with movie posters around, and people can experience a theatre-style view of a movie.
The bar corner and the gym for fitness are quite an experimental setup. Whether you want a quiet space, a wellness experience, fitness for your health or much more, this place gives you space for everything and for all age groups. Well, if you want to live at a place that offers great ambience, with access to a private kitchen, living room and bedroom; a place that feels like home and also taking care of your health, giving the right vibe and energy, Priya Living is the place for you.