HMWSSB plans ahead for summer

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has directed officials to prepare comprehensive contingency plans well in advance to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply during the next summer.

HMWS&SB Managing Director K Ashok Reddy and Joint MD Mayank Mittal reviewed summer preparedness, Singur-Manjeera contingency plans, power borewell restoration, filling stations, network connectivity, industrial and bulk water supply and reuse of treated wastewater at the board’s head office on Wednesday. Ashok Reddy said the plans should be practical and implementable at the field level.

Officials were asked to focus on areas dependent on Singur and Manjeera sources, identify alternative water sources and prepare area-wise plans specifying the source, route and quantity of emergency water supply. Interconnections, valves and pipeline links needed for alternative supplies should be inspected and kept ready. High-demand, tail-end and low-pressure areas should also be identified and proposals prepared to strengthen the network.

The board will review water supplied to industrial and bulk consumers and assess the impact on them if the Singur-Manjeera contingency plan is activated. Alternative arrangements should be made in advance.

Ashok Reddy directed departments to include the existing situation, problems, proposed solutions, works, estimated costs, deadlines and responsible officials in their summer plans. Officials were also told to curb drinking water wastage and take action against repeated misuse.

A lineman will be appointed as in-charge of every functional power borewell within 15 days. Non-functional borewells that can support summer supply will be restored on priority, with vulnerable areas receiving preference.

The board will also expand treated-water filling points at sewage treatment plants (STPs) for non-domestic uses such as landscaping, parks and construction.