Khandani kala kept in motion

Some traditions survive because generations choose to carry them forward. At the Gujarati Handicrafts Utsav 2026 being held at Shilparamam till October 4, artist Bhat Fakir Birjubhai does exactly that — carrying a heavy bamboo horse, a craft passed down through his family, and more than a century of stories with every performance of Kuchhi Ghodi. As the dhol begins and the colourful Kuchhi Ghodi comes alive, Birjubhai is not just performing a folk art; he is keeping his family’s khandani kala in motion.
“Our father used to do it, and his father before him. It has been in our family for more than 100 years. We have been carrying it forward through generations,” begins the artist.
Nothing about the Rajasthani folk art is store-bought. “We use bamboo and build the structure over it, tying it together with thread and then covering and decorating it with cloth. It is not something that we buy ready-made. We are the karigars who create the prop ourselves and then perform it.”
Wearing it is another matter. “The Kuchhi Ghodi is quite heavy, so performing while carrying it can be physically demanding. But over time, you get used to the weight and it becomes a part of the performance,” he admits.
The tradition has a regal pedigree. Earlier, during the time of the raja-maharajas, he recalls, “Our ancestors used to perform for different royal states. There were different kingdoms and rulers, including the Mansingh, Rathore kingdoms and others. Our ancestors used to perform before them. It was part of the culture and entertainment of that time.”
Well, that’s not it. The family is also known for carrying and performing Kathputli, the string-puppet tradition. They craft the puppets, and they bring them to life too.
“There is also a story and a theme running through the performance. It is not just about entertaining children; the Kathputli show also communicates a story and a message,” he gleefully expresses.
Hyderabad, it seems, is listening. “The response has been very good. We have been coming to Hyderabad every year for the past 15 years ahead of Navratri and people enjoy the performances. Children especially like the Kathputli shows,” he shares.
For Birjubhai, applause is welcome, but survival is the goal. He says, “Earlier, people knew about these art forms, but today awareness has reduced. That is why such events are important. Companies and organisations invite us so that the public gets to see these traditional art forms and learn about the artists behind them.”
Support, he says, is however there. “The government also supports artisans through different programmes. They provide artisan cards, training and awards, apart from creating platforms where we can showcase our work,” he notes.
And the next chapter is already being written at home. He concludes saying, “If we don’t teach our children, this kala will not continue. Our children are already learning it and performing it. We want them to carry forward our khandani kala and keep the tradition alive.”