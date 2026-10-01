Khandani kala kept in motion

Nothing about the Rajasthani folk art is store-bought. “We use bamboo and build the structure over it, tying it together with thread and then covering and decorating it with cloth. It is not something that we buy ready-made. We are the karigars who create the prop ourselves and then perform it.”

Wearing it is another matter. “The Kuchhi Ghodi is quite heavy, so performing while carrying it can be physically demanding. But over time, you get used to the weight and it becomes a part of the performance,” he admits.