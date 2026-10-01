Man arrested with cocaine worth Rs 24 crore at RGIA Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Hyderabad, apprehended an Indian passenger arriving from Doha with 4.9 kg of cocaine worth an estimated Rs 24.5 crore at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday night. According to DRI officials, the passenger arrived from Doha, Qatar, on September 29 and was suspected of carrying cocaine in his baggage based on specific intelligence.

DRI officers intercepted the passenger and examined his cabin baggage. They found seven Lindt Lindor Assorted Filled Dark Chocolate Selection tubes, each bearing a marked weight of 387 grams.

As the tubes appeared unusually heavy, the officers opened them and found 207 light-yellow, oval-shaped capsules concealed along with the chocolates.

Each capsule contained a white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine. Testing with a narcotic drug detection kit indicated the presence of cocaine.

A total of 4.9 kg of cocaine, valued at Rs 24.5 crore in the illicit market, was recovered. The drug was seized and the passenger was arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.